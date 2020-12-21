Schumer: N.Y. will get $54B in relief bill

ALBANY — Income-qualified New York state residents are expected to reap some $9 billion in direct payments from the federal relief package advanced Monday night in Washington, said Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y.
While the requested bailout funds for local and state governments were left out of the legislation, Schumer voiced optimism that more relief will be offered after President-elect Joe Biden takes office next month.
The balance of power in the Senate is up for grabs in two upcoming special elections in Georgia next month. Polling has suggested Democrats face an uphill climb in capturing both seats. But should that happen, Schumer is expected to replace Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., as Senate Majority Leader.
"I think there is a good chance (of getting state and local government aid in future stimulus legislation) if we don't get the majority, but even a better chance if we get the majority," Schumer told upstate reporters on a Zoom conference. "Joe Biden has told me he is going to make it a high priority."
Schumer said the federal measure provides more than $54 billion in relief for New York, including $20 billion for the small business Paycheck Protection Program that offers forgivable loans, including assistance for struggling restaurant operators.
The package also offers $200 million in aid to upstate public transit systems and another $105 million for upstate airports.
Many businesses, he said, will benefit through the extension of the Employee Retention Tax Credit through July 1, helping to keep thousand of New Yorkers in their jobs.
In Albany, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said New York desperately needs state assistance from the federal government. The National Governors Association had requested $500 billion from the legislation but the proposal was not spliced into the package.
"I can’t make up a $15 billion deficit,” the governor said. "That means we will lay off people. And that means we will lay off people who we need to do the vaccines, lay off National Guard, lay off police, lay off fire people, lay off hospital people in the middle of a pandemic."
Although the package left out state funding, Schumer highlighted the fact it offers the state and New York City $1.6 billion to support COVID-19 vaccinations, testing and containment strategies.
Meanwhile, New York is positioned to get a "large share" of $15 billion dedicated to the "Save Our Stages" effort to help music venues, Broadway shows and other entertainment institutions, the senator said.
Schumer's GOP counterpart, McConnell, blamed congressional Democrats for the delay in getting the measure passed and for the limited scope of the relief.
"I said back in July what the country needed was a package roughly of a trillion dollars focused on kids in school, small businesses, health care providers, and direct cash payments," McConnell said during a Fox News appearance. "Not a single Democrat supported it. Their view was, give us everything we want or we won't give you anything.
"It's noteworthy that at the end they finally gave us what we could have agreed to back in July," McConnell added. "I think what held it up was they did not want to do anything before the presidential election. I think they felt that would disadvantage the president."
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
