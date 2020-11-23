Schumer pushes for federal aid 'directly to' municipalities  

ATHENS — A proposed second round of federal stimulus funding would extend billions of dollars in forgivable loans to small businesses and offer direct relief to county and local governments, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Monday.
Schumer said he has met with county leaders and mayors from across the state, noting all have been clamoring for a direct infusion of federal aid rather than having the money be controlled by the state government. Despite pressure from local governments to share the first round of stimulus money that the state received from the fist stimulus package in March, the Cuomo administration did not divvy up that funding, opting to have full control of all of it.
"When you go through Albany, it takes longer," Schumer said in explaining why he agrees the local governments deserve direct relief from the federal legislation.
He added: "We're giving Albany the money the Governor (Andrew Cuomo) says it needs. But it should also go directly to the localities. Because there was a shortage of funds, a lot of them (local governments) didn't get any money under the first bill — only the bigger places."
Local governments throughout New York are facing a fiscal crisis as a result of a sharp decline in sales tax collections and other revenue sources. Many are preparing spending plans that will reduce public services and cut staffing levels.
Stephen Acquario, director of the New York State Association of Counties, said Schumer is taking the appropriate approach by backing the call for direct funding to local governments.
Acquario said Schumer "has been leading the fight with counties and the congressional delegation to make sure the state and our local governments have the necessary resources to continue to provide critical services and keep our residents safe during this pandemic."
Schumer also called attention to a measure known as the HEROES Small Business Lifeline Act, tucked into the stimulus legislation, which is designed to provide small businesses with forgivable loans through a second Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
Without it, Schumer emphasized, more employers will be forced to shut down.
“It’s a very comprehensive bill that will keep our small businesses going until we get through this awful crisis,” the senator said.
Schumer made his comments at the distribution headquarters of Fresh Goods, a company that buys $7 million worth of products from local farmers and sells them to it customers. The company, amid the economic shutdown, was able to survive after transforming its business model to deliver goods directly to residents and by tapping PPP loans offered in the first stimulus measure.
"If you lose small businesses, they just don't come back," said Donna Williams, founder of Fresh Goods. "They don't just start up again. And that's why it's incredibly important to keep them alive right now."
Legislation for a second stimulus package is being negotiated by congressional leaders, though its fate is uncertain. Schumer said President-elect Joe Biden, a Democrat, supports the measure sought by Democrats. That legislation is more generous than a counter proposal put forward by Republicans.
Cuomo told an Albany public radio station that if the state does not receive a federal bailout, he will support an income tax increase on high-income earners in New York. That proposal is advanced by progressive Democrats in the state Senate and Assembly, but Cuomo has been chilly to the idea, contending it could prompt affluent New Yorkers to relocate.
The governor, who has decreed that social gatherings have a limit of 10 people, initially indicated Monday he will host a small group at Thanksgiving dinner at the state-owned Governor's Mansion in Albany, with two of his daughters and 89-year-old mother, Matilda Cuomo, widow of the late Gov. Mario Cuomo, in attendance.
He canceled those plans later in the day, however. Cuomo again predicted New York will see a "large spike" in coronavirus infections following Thanksgiving.
Because of the pandemic, the Legislature is expected to begin the new session in January by acting on bills remotely. Cuomo will face a new political dynamic, with state Senate Democrats declaring Monday they will have 42 seats in the upper chamber, giving them a veto-proof supermajority. In the Assembly, Democrats also enjoy lopsided control.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
