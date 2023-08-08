U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer visited Delaware County Tuesday to push for using federal funds to expand rural electric cooperatives.
Specifically, Schumer discussed securing $1.4 million for the Delaware County Electric Cooperative’s (DCEC) new line worker training program.
DCEC has submitted a grant request to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Workforce Opportunity for Rural Communities initiative that would train at least 200 line workers.
Schumer insisted they would be good-paying, unionized jobs that have a future.
Nonprofit electric co-ops in New York state “are primed to benefit from these provisions,” Schumer said, “helping them upgrade, stay up to snuff and keeping the cost down for the hundreds of thousands of consumers our rural co-ops serve.”
“New York state has got one of the most ambitious climate policies,” DCEC CEO and General Manager John Gasstrom, said. “We lead the nation in clean energy and goals and working towards sustainability and reliability.”
SUNY Delhi partners with DCEC to deliver training and the continuing education for New York’s utility and electrical operations workforce.
Acting President of SUNY Delhi Dr. Mary Bonderoff said that the school has set its sights on becoming the statewide leader in utility operations and line worker training programs in the Northeast.
“Our programs have incredible outcomes with nearly 100% job placement,” she said.
About 85% of students stay in New York state after graduation, she added.
Rural electric co-ops have been around since the 1930s, when President Franklin D. Roosevelt created the Rural Electrification Administration under the New Deal.
At the time, many big utilities wouldn’t serve rural areas, citing the expense, so the REA brought electricity to rural areas and farmland.
There are currently five electric co-ops in New York state and several other municipal power companies exist.
DCEC serves about 4,800 members in Delaware County and parts of Otsego, Chenango and Schoharie counties.
The funds would come from the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which provides funding to reduce consumer costs for things like health care and utilities, and also to fight climate change.
Passing the bill was a significant political win for Democrats nationally and for Schumer, who serves as Senate majority leader.
One of the provisions in the IRA is direct pay tax provision. As nonprofit entities, rural electric co-ops don’t use clean energy tax credits, a benefit that private utilities receive.
That puts the co-ops at a competitive disadvantage, Schumer said, so the co-ops are eligible for direct payment from the federal government.
“The inflation Reduction Act delivers these big wins for rural electric co-ops,” Schumer said, “and could bring millions in federal funding to boost clean energy in the Southern Tier.”
Schumer arrived at and departed from the Sidney Municipal Airport without leaving the grounds.
