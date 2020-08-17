Schumer visits Norwich, blasts postal chief

NORWICH — U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., speaking from a podium in front of the Norwich Post Office on Monday, pledged to restore the U.S. Postal Service to its full capacity in response to cutbacks and limitations recently imposed by U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
“The Post Office is extremely popular with the American people,” Schumer said, claiming that 91% of the population supports the agency. “Our postal workers and letter carriers are very popular with the American people, and they need support.”
DeJoy, a major donor to the Trump campaign and local finance chairman for the planned Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, was appointed in May by the Board of Governors of the United States Postal Service to serve as the 75th U.S. Postmaster General and chief executive officer.
Since taking office, Schumer said, DeJoy has reduced the postal service workforce and overtime allowances, ordered the dismantling of machines used to sort and distribute mail, and refuses to grant first-class status to mail-in ballots.
Schumer said three calls to DeJoy’s office were not returned, and the Postmaster General did not agree to a meeting until one was forced during negotiations with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin.
“He came in and he had a real chip on his shoulder,” Schumer said. “It seemed to me and to most others in the room that he was intent on dismantling the post office brick by brick — we can’t have that in normal times.”
Schumer said he has received numerous calls and letters at his Binghamton office from Chenango County residents concerned about the fate of the Post Office.
The postal service accounts for 3,906 jobs in the Southern Tier, according to Schumer, who described the statistic as a “back-of-the-envelope calculation.”
“Those are good-paying jobs that people need,” he said. “If you dismantle the post office, a lot of people and their families are no longer going to have a good livelihood.”
Schumer warned that DeJoy’s efforts to undermine the Post Office could potentially compromise the upcoming election.
“The sacredness of our democracy is key. If Americans begin to doubt the elections, that’s the beginning of the end,” he said. “For centuries, millions of Americans — tens of thousands here in Chenango County — have served their country and risked their lives for the right to vote. We should not be playing games with that.”
“We have to preserve the security of elections and I want to do everything we can to do it,” Schumer continued. “We’ve had the grandest experiment in democracy in the history of the world, but it’s because everyone believes our elections are on the level. When people start thinking they’re not, and when President Trump tries to make them think they’re not, that’s a bad thing. Whether a Democrat or a Republican, you shouldn’t want that to happen.”
Noting that the Post Office delivers “millions and millions” of Christmas cards each year, Nicole Burnett, president of the American Postal Workers Union Chapter 27, said postal workers are “up for the challenge, we just need to be able to do our jobs.”
Schumer proposed legislation that would restore postal service jobs and overtime, award $10 million in federal funds and urge the U.S. Postal Service board to overrule DeJoy if necessary.
Together with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., chair of the House Committee on Oversight; Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., ranking member of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs; U.S. Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., chair of the Committee on House Administration, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., ranking member of the Senate Committee on Rules and Administration, Schumer signed a 10-page letter requiring DeJoy to produce a host of documents related to the matter by Aug. 21.
Schumer also called on DeJoy to testify “as to why he’s doing what he’s doing” in hearings before both the House of Representatives and the Senate.
“If he doesn’t come, we should stamp him ‘return to sender’ and get him out of the Post Office,” Schumer said. “He should be gone. If he can’t answer those questions, too bad.”
Later Monday, DeJoy agreed to testify before Congress next week.
Schumer highlighted the importance of the Post Office in rural areas, especially throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
“We all depend on the Post Office, all the time, but now we depend on the Post Office more than ever because of COVID,” Schumer said. “If you are a senior citizen, you may not want to go into a drug store, but you can get your medicine in the mail. If you are a veteran — veterans always get their medications in the mail,” noting that his father, a 97-year-old veteran, fits both categories and has been homebound since the onset of the pandemic.
“A lot of places in rural New York don’t even have email, so they have the Post Office or nothing. That’s why we need to keep it,” he continued, adding that he is working on an initiative to bring high-speed broadband internet access to every home.
“Roosevelt said every home should have electricity,” Schumer said. “We want to do the same to get internet.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
