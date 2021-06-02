NORWICH — Sen. Charles Schumer, D-NY, listened to Chenango County leaders share their concerns about rural access to broadband and the region’s ongoing recovery from the coronavirus pandemic during a roundtable discussion at Commerce Chenango headquarters Tuesday, June 1.
In his annual visit to Chenango County — the first since assuming the role of senate majority leader last year — Schumer outlined the county’s receipt of more than $9.1 million in state and local aid through the American Rescue Plan. The city of Norwich received an additional $720,000, the town of Oxford was granted $400,000 and the town of Greene received $550,000.
“The whole idea here, to get out of the COVID ditch, was to put money in people’s hands and then they would spend it, and that would help things,” Schumer said.
The language of the American Rescue Plan allows state and local aid to be used for broadband development, Schumer said.
“One of the greatest problems in rural America is that we don’t have broadband,” he said. “Lack of internet, I know, is very high in this county.”
“The flaws and inadequacies of our broadband have really brought the inequity to light over the past year,” said Melissa Stagnaro, director of fundraising and business development at UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital.
While thousands of patients sought virtual walk-in visits, little more than 300 sought virtual appointments for primary and specialty care, Stagnaro said. In contrast, more than 3,000 such appointments were held by phone.
“That’s caused health inequities, not getting the care that they need,” she said.
Stagnaro attributed the county’s unreliable broadband service and availability to its lagging COVID-19 vaccination rates.
Only 41.76% of Chenango County residents are fully vaccinated, about 5 percentage points behind the statewide average as of June 1. And 46.95% of Chenango County residents have received their first dose, nearly 10 percentage points behind the state average.
“Most of the information and the ability to book appointments was all online,” Stagnaro said. “We ended up doing a lot of it strictly by phone, because we knew that anyone that could book at one of the mass vaccination sites or the health department or Bartle’s Pharmacy was already doing that.”
UHS helped coordinate mobile vaccination clinics at farms, employers, employers, fire stations and churches, Stagnaro said. “We encountered broadband issues in a lot of those as well. A lot of the state surveys and paperwork had to come back to the hospital with us.”
Congress allocated $96 million to more thoroughly map broadband access, Schumer said.
“I know you have trouble with a lot of companies who say, ‘Oh, everyone’s getting broadband!’ and then people aren’t, because they don’t map it accurately,” he said. “Now we’re going to map it accurately so we exactly know who doesn’t get it.”
“Every home in America, including every rural home, should get broadband, and the federal government will help subsidize that last mile that makes it so difficult,” Schumer said. “It’s modeled on Franklin Roosevelt. He said in the 1930s that every home should get electricity, it’s a necessity. Well, broadband’s a necessity in the 21st century, so that’s what we want to do. We think we can dramatically change and energize rural America by doing that alone.”
Chenango County Planning Director Shane Butler reported that the county’s current broadband efforts are focused on connecting the entire city of Norwich and the town of New Berlin, both of which are significantly populated by low-to-moderate income families.
Interconnect Wireless Corp. partners Terry Potter and Shawn Smith discussed the company’s plans to “deliver last-mile connectivity at an affordable price” and “provide affordable and adequate bandwidth.”
“This money would help out significantly,” said Potter, who served as New Berlin’s mayor for a decade. “It would build into those areas where the buy-in builds are ending.”
George Seneck, Guilford town supervisor and chairman of the Chenango County Board of Supervisors, explained that the county’s broadband issues don’t stop at infrastructure buildout.
Services offered by the two or three high-speed internet providers in Chenango County are often irregular and unpredictable, Seneck said, telling of town board meetings delayed amid connectivity issues.
“These people have some kind of wire to their homes, but it just doesn’t work?” Schumer asked.
He pledged to tackle the issue as Congress drafts and debates upcoming relief packages.
“When we do this bill, we’ll pay attention to your needs, because I’m sure there’s lots of other counties in the same boat,” Schumer said.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
