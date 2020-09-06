GILBERTSVILLE — Nearly 100 people gathered at Centennial Park for an anti-racism demonstration Sunday in response to anti-Black Lives Matter signs placed by a local resident at a prominent intersection in the village last month.
The signs, which have since been taken down, were posted above the intersection of county Route 4 and state Route 51, across from the Gilbertsville post office and the Major’s Inn.
“It was definitely intentional that they were put there looking down on our whole village,” said Gilbertsville resident Sally Sadlocha, who attended the rally.
Village resident Paula Gilbert said she and her husband, Robert, who is Black, live diagonally across from where the signs were posted and “had no choice but to see them” when taking out the trash or getting the mail.
In response to the May 25 death of George Floyd, a 45-year-old Black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly eight minutes, Gilbert purchased and distributed nearly 30 yard signs emblazoned with the portrait of Martin Luther King Jr. beside his quote: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere” and donated the proceeds to the Equal Justice Initiative.
“We had to call this rally an anti-racism rally so we wouldn’t offend people by saying this was a Black Lives Matter rally because people can’t separate the organization from the fact that Black lives matter,” said Gilbertsville resident Diana Foster.
Foster and other speakers shared their experiences living or growing up Black in small-town upstate New York.
“I’ve lived in many of the small towns in this area: Oneonta, Laurens, Glenford, Woodstock, Morris — my youngest was actually born in Morris — Jefferson and finally Gilbertsville,” said Foster, a Staten Island native. “Believe me when I tell you that even with all the Martin Luther King signs in this village, racism is alive, thriving and well here, even if you have never actually witnessed it.”
Foster observed that the anti-Black Lives Matter signs remained up for weeks and were painted over once.
“I put a Black Lives Matter sign out on Friday; it was ripped out of the ground in under an hour,” she said.
Gilbertsville teenagers Quinn Covington and Lulu and Burke Hanlon teamed up to paint and distribute hundreds of signs reading: “this home believes Black Lives Matter” throughout the village, collecting donations for the Black Lives Matter organization.
“We did it to fight back against the racism we see in the world and in our town,” Quinn said. “What we see going on in the world is not all right and we have to do something about it.”
Oneonta resident Erica Ferguson, who has lived throughout Delaware and Otsego counties since the age of 8, recalled leaving Worcester Central School after six months because “kids were beating each other up and saying the Black girl did it.”
Wearing her 10-month-old white-passing daughter strapped to her chest, Ferguson said she isn’t comfortable bringing her two older sons, who have darker skin, to demonstrations “because I worry about their safety, because I worry about what the world is going to teach them about their worth.”
“For all of you guys sitting here with your kids today, this is a privilege,” she said. “I have three kids and I have to tell them different messages, because the world looks a lot different for her right now than it does for my sons, and that’s not fair.”
Of her daughter, Phoenix, Ferguson said: “The older she gets, I want her to look like me, but part of me thinks maybe she’s safer if she doesn’t, and I don’t like that world. I don’t like that world for my kids.”
Oneonta resident D.J. Wooden recalled being called the n-word for the first time at 7 years old by his uncle’s friend, who didn’t recognize him at first, on the streets of Sidney.
“Sidney wasn’t a bad town for me,” he said. “I really didn’t feel the racism. None of my friends called me the n-word, but I could still feel that I was a little bit different.”
He described the disconnect he felt when he saw a white friend of his pictured in the newspaper at a counterprotest to a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Bainbridge last month.
“That’s the hardest thing to deal with because you don’t know what people really think about you,” he said. “I sing with her, I dance with her, and now she’s on the front page screaming racist stuff — it’s very confusing. Do they think about me like that? Or am I the token — ‘oh, you’re not like that, D.J.’”
“Keep showing up. Be a witness for Black, Indigenous people of color. Uplift their voices, even when it means silencing your own,” Foster said. “I would love to see Gilbertsville become an entire town devoted to anti-racism, not just one or two streets in the main village.”
“It’s 2020. Ignorance is a choice,” Ferguson said. “No one’s sitting out there being racist because they don’t have the opportunity to do better. They’re digging their heels in and it’s BS. You know what racism looks like. Call out your racist uncle at Thanksgiving — ruin Thanksgiving! “
“I grew up hanging up on the street Eric Garner was murdered on. I love people like Daniel Prude with mental illness and drug addiction. My entire family are avid runners like Ahmaud Arbery. My sisters go to sleep at night like Breonna Taylor,” Foster said. “I am the great-granddaughter of a freed slave, the granddaughter of an abolitionist moonshiner, the daughter of a man who can bring you to tears when he sings.”
“My light skin does not negate the history in my blood, but even without that connection, even without my ancestors behind me, I would still show up because it’s the right thing to do,” she concluded. “No one is free until everyone is free. Thank you for coming today. How will you show up next?”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
