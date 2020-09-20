DELHI — A candlelight vigil for the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg drew more than 100 to the steps of the Sen. Charles D. Cook County Office Building on Sunday, Sept. 20.
Kelly Corners resident and vigil organizer Burr Hubbell lead the mourners in a moment of silence.
“Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a tiny little woman; weighed no more than a hundred pounds. But in every other sense, she was a giant,” he said. “We are the lesser for her passing. We mourn her loss and we cherish her legacy.”
Ginsburg, the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court after Sandra Day O’Connor, was nominated to the bench by President Bill Clinton in 1993 and served until her death at age 87. She died Friday, Sept. 18, from complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer, one of five bouts she battled throughout the last two decades of her life.
Renowned for her fierce advocacy for women’s equality and against gender discrimination, Ginsburg was affectionately dubbed “The Notorius R.B.G.” in 2013, a reference to the late rap artist The Notorious B.I.G., also a Brooklyn native.
“We are really living in what feels like mythic times right now,” said Leigh Melander, president of the MARK Project. “So many of the things — the safeguards, the systems, the norms, that we’ve lived within and seemingly have felt like they were unquestionably stable — are breaking, or they are broken, or they now seem so fragile that it’s hard to imagine their survival.”
“In her small, fierce body, and her enormous brain and heart, Ruth Bader Ginsburg stood as an equally enormous shield against so many things that now are shattered, literally as well as metaphorically,” she continued. “I think as we grieve her loss, part of what we’re grieving is that protection. We are at that point in the mythic story where it feels uncertain if we will live, if the hero will survive; if there is hope instead of loss.”
Melander read an excerpt from French-Algerian philosopher and author Albert Camus’ “Return to Tipasa,” a 1952 account of his second return to his native Algeria following World War II.
“In the midst of winter, I found there was, within me, an invincible summer,” Melander quoted.
“It gave me something to hold onto as I try to find a way forward, and it reminds me that each of our small bodies can stand as shields for things that matter and that we must continue to fight,” she said.
“How does a young, quiet-spoken diminutive Jewish mom and lawyer rise to superhero status — as a Supreme Court justice, of all things?” said Kathleen Hayek, chair of the Delaware County Democratic Party. “She had all kinds of doors slammed in front of her. She had all kinds of obstacles to overcome. How did she do it? If we look at her biography, everything she did throughout her life was to embrace a vision of equal justice for all, and she fought for that every day of her life, til to the very bitter end.”
Recalling Ginsburg’s dual role as mother and teacher, Hayek said “she set up a path for us.”
“When you’re a teacher, when you’re a mom, when you’re teaching your child a new skill, you support that child, you encourage that child,” Hayek said. “You lead that child forward, but there comes a point when that child has learned that skill and can be let go. And that’s what Ruth has done for us — she has let us go, because she knows we are ready for this fight.”
In a nod to Ginsburg’s religious beliefs, Hayek invoked the Jewish honorific: “May her memory be a blessing.”
“May her fight be our fight. May we carry forward this legacy that she embraced, of equal justice for all,” Hayek said. “This is how we can keep her memory alive. Let her guide us in the next few months — you know it’s going to be some tough months — but she did it for us.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
