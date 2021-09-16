Otsego County reported its second COVID death this week on Thursday, Sept. 16, but its total number of deaths remained at 67, because of an error in reporting previously, according to Public Health Director Heidi Bond. A death was also reported Tuesday.
The county has reported 5,267 total cases since the pandemic began, 20 more than Wednesday. There are 173 active cases with seven people hospitalized. The county has reported at 5% seven-day positive case rate.
Chenango County reported an additional 12 cases on Thursday, bringing its total to 4,080. There are 104 active cases, with five people hospitalized. There are 200 people in quarantine. Of the active cases, 66 people (or 63%) are unvaccinated, as are three (or 60%) of the hospitalized. A total of 82 people have died of COVID in the county.
Schoharie County reported seven new cases Thursday. There have be 2,035 cases in the county, 20 of which have resulted in death, according to the state COVID tracker.
Delaware County, which issues reports Mondays, Wednesday and Friday, surpassed 3,000 total cases on Wednesday. There have been 3,002 total cases, of which 195 are active and four people are hospitalized. There were 369 people in quarantine as of Wednesday, and 59 new cases reported since Monday.
According to Delaware County Public Health, 49.6% of the total county population is vaccinated. Of the active cases 85% are people who are not vaccinated, 17% are school students or employees and 6.6% are college students or employees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.