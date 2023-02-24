Chenango County officials said they have made a second arrest in the case of a Norwich police officer who was struck by a vehicle.
According to a media release from Chenango County Sheriff Ernest Cutting Jr., Jesse J. Dann, 28 of Norwich, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 23, in Sherburne. He was charged with second-degree assault, resisting arrest and tampering with physical evidence.
Dann was wanted after another man, New York State Parolee, 43 year old, Hayes Cutting Jr., 43, of Bainbridge was arrested on charges in the same case.
According to the release, sheriff's deputies, state police and city of Norwich police began an investigation after it was reported that a Norwich police officer was struck by a vehicle while attempting to take a person with an active warrant into custody on the evening of Feb. 20. Two male suspects fled the scene in the motor vehicle after striking the officer. Cutting was allegedly driving the car, and Dann was a alleged to be a passenger. Cutting was arrested and charged a day earlier
Dann was arraigned in the Town of Norwich Court and remanded to the Chenango County Correctional Facility on $50,000 cash bail. He is scheduled to return to court at a later date.
