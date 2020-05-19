Second Ward council member named SUNY Oneonta dean

Mark R. Davies, who represents the city's Second Ward on the Oneonta Common Council, has been appointed dean of the School of Education, Human Ecology and Sports Studies at SUNY Oneonta.
According to a media release from the college, Davies will oversee all academic programs in dietetics, elementary and adolescence education, exercise science, family and consumer sciences, fashion and textiles, food service and restaurant administration, human development and family studies, human ecology and sport management. He will begin his appointment on July 1.
Davies comes to SUNY Oneonta from Hartwick College, where he is a professor of education. In his 18-year tenure there, he served as chair for the education department and facilitated two successful accreditation reviews and the creation of a special education certification, the release said. He has taught numerous classes at Hartwick that have covered methods in teaching, interdisciplinary curriculum and instruction, sustainability, educational psychology and social and philosophical foundations of education.
Davies’ professional research interests include energy and sustainability and eco-justice. He designed a new major at Hartwick — Environment, Sustainability and Society — and served as the program’s coordinator. He also co-wrote a grant that secured more than $400,000 to support a composting program for Otsego County and was invited to be a guest speaker at the Otsego County Energy Summit last year.
Davies serves as the outside evaluator on a New York State-funded grant for CROP afterschool programs with ONC BOCES and Roxbury and Morris Central schools that serve more than 1,000 rural students, the release said. He has directed a number of research grants with students that addressed sustainable farming in New York state, diversity programming, college composting and greenhouse gas inventory.
Davies is a member of Rep. Antonio Delgado’s Agricultural Advisory Council and co-chair of the environment committee of the Otsego County Energy Comprehensive Plan Taskforce. He was elected to Oneonta’s Common Council in the fall and began serving in January 2020. He serves on the board of directors for the Center for Agricultural Development and Entrepreneurship in Otsego County.
Davies has a doctorate in education (social and philosophical foundation of education) and a master’s degree in social studies education from Rutgers University. He also holds a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts from Stockton University. He is a reviewer for Educational Studies, the journal of the American Educational Studies Association, and of environmental and sustainability manuscripts for Oxford University Press. He is writing a book, “Natural Wisdom: Reshaping and Strengthening Our Regard for Nature.”
