Secrecy shrouds vaccine site's launch

ONEONTA — One of 10 new state-run mass vaccination sites opened Thursday, March 18, but not to the public.
Despite advertising otherwise, the vaccination site was only open to essential SUNY Oneonta employees during its first day of operation, according to a college source. Vaccinations would open up to the public Friday, March 19.
SUNY Communications announced Tuesday, March 16, that SUNY Oneonta was named an “active vaccination site,” which was confirmed by Bassett Healthcare Network later that day when it announced that it would provide clinical staff to assist at the site, set to open Thursday, March 18.
As appointments were made available online, Wednesday, March 17, Bassett issued a correction stating that the clinic would open Friday instead. An internal memo from SUNY Oneonta, though not marked as such, claimed Wednesday that “no date has been set for the site’s opening at this time.”
“Media reports announcing the opening date of the state-run COVID vaccination site on the SUNY Oneonta campus are premature,” the memo read.
“Wednesday morning, the college became aware of media reports stating that the state-run vaccination site on the SUNY Oneonta campus would open Thursday,” SUNY Oneonta Chief Communication and Marketing Officer Hal Legg told The Daily Star in a March 18 email. “As these reports were inaccurate, the college emailed our campus community to clarify that the opening date of the site had not yet been announced.”
On Thursday, an electronic messaging billboard was set up at the bottom of Ravine Parkway, advising drivers to continue straight to reach the vaccination site on campus. New York National Guard members were seen directing traffic in the parking lot of the Alumni Field House, where the clinic was slated to operate.
Inside, the Dewar Arena was filled with Guard members and medical staff ushering individuals through the sign-in process and directing them to form a line behind a floor-length curtain dividing the gymnasium, behind which intramuscular injections appeared to be administered.
Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig announced to the Common Council on Tuesday that the vaccination site would be up and running Thursday, with the capacity to administer 1,000 doses a day, seven days a week.
Herzig confirmed Thursday that the Oneonta site was “doing a test run today.”
“It was my understanding that they were preparing to make sure everything was in place and making sure the process would go smoothly,” Herzig said.
“We have an obligation to keep members of our campus community informed. There has been significant interest in the vaccination site,” Legg continued in the March 18 email. “As many of our employees are presently working remotely, we did not want them to try to make a vaccination appointment for Thursday or to come to campus unnecessarily on Thursday believing that they would be able to receive a vaccination.”
Legg denied that the claims of media inaccuracy stemmed from Gov. Andrew Cuomo or his staff, who have been the subject of widespread criticism and scrutiny in recent weeks for creating and sustaining an allegedly toxic work environment.
He also denied that fear of angering the governor or his staff and potentially risking the college’s ability to host a vaccination site was a factor in blaming the media for misinformation.
Local lawmakers celebrated the opening of the vaccination site.
“This is an excellent example of teamwork between the city, the college, the state and Bassett,” Sen. Peter Oberacker, R-Schenevus, told The Daily Star. “They saw the need, a plan was put in place, and they executed it flawlessly.”
Oberacker joined state Assemblymen Joseph Angelino, R-Norwich; Brian Miller, R-New Hartford; John Salka, R-Brookfield, and Chris Tague, R-Schoharie, in signing a March 4 letter calling on Gov. Cuomo, SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras and Health Commissioner Howard Zucker to designate the college as a vaccination site.
“We’re a vaccination desert, really,” Oberacker said. “It’s not fair to the residents of the 51st District to have to spend hours and hours online looking for an appointment and then hours and hours driving to a site in another part of the state.”
“Our concerns have been heard and it’s greatly appreciated,” said Herzig, who advocated for the site alongside Oberacker as members of the Mohawk Valley Regional Control Room. “This is a game-changer for us. I really believe it’s going to help us reopen safely.”
Staff writer Greg Klein and Statehouse reporter Joe Mahoney contributed to this report.
