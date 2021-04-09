Security video sheds light on fatal OPD shooting

Tyler R. Green, 23, was lying facedown on the ground in front of his River Street residence pulling his 2-year-old son, who was on the ground, toward him, when Oneonta Patrol Sgt. Ralph Pajerski shot him twice in the back Tuesday, April 6, according to a 2 minute, 28-second video clip captured by a neighbor’s home security system that surfaced Friday, April 9.
The timestamp of the footage starts at 1:13:56 p.m. At 1:14:01 p.m., a bicyclist is seen riding west down River Street, past where Green and his girlfriend, Caitlyn McLain, are seen standing about two feet apart on the southeast side of the front lawn and conversing with each other, apparently calm.
At 1:14:15 p.m., a woman is seen approaching the couple and handing over a teddy bear to McLain, who is holding the couple’s 2-year-old child.
Next-door neighbor Jessica Marcewicz, who said she and her 4-year-old daughter witnessed the shooting from their front yard, told The Daily Star at the scene that the bear was a gift from the yard sale she was holding in front of her home when the shooting took place.
At about 1:14:18 p.m., an Oneonta police officer is seen walking toward the pair from the west-facing side of the residence. Marcewicz is walking back to her yard with her back to Green and McLain.
A marked OPD SUV was later seen parked on West Ann Street on the same side of the residence, cordoned off with crime scene tape.
McLain cries out “No!” as she sees the officer.
Green, who has his back to the officer as she approaches, quickly backs away when he sees her at 1:14:20 p.m., galloping clockwise to McLain’s right side as he moves behind her, extending his left arm toward her as she appears to blocks him with her right arm and he yells, “I’ll (expletive) kill her! Don’t do it!”
McLain, now standing between the officer and Green and holding the child in her left arm, drops the teddy bear she held in her right hand and side-steps clockwise away from Green at 1:14:22 p.m.. The officer quickens her pace, hand on her belt, as she continues to approach the pair.
Green falls to his knees with the momentum of his gallop, closely following the teddy bear as it hits the ground. The unnamed officer, now about 10 feet away from McLain and 12 feet away from Green, reaches for her right hip.
At 1:14:21 p.m., Pajerski is seen running toward the pair with his gun drawn. He is heard to yell “Drop the knife! Drop it!” the moment before he appears in the frame.
From about 30 feet away, he points the gun in the direction of Green, who is attempting to stand back up at 1:14:23 p.m. McLain, now holding her child in her right hand, is positioned between them. She screams. The female officer backs away, her hands still on her right hip.
Green stumbles and falls forward again to his stomach, reaching toward McLain grabbing her pant leg with his left hand. McLain shifts her child to her left and away from Green, appearing to stumble backward and letting the child tumble about a foot to the ground beside her. She later confirmed her child was uninjured during the incident.
McLain falls backwards away from Green and toward the child on the ground beside her, crying out an extended “No!” at 1:14:24 p.m.
Green, still facedown on the ground, appears to pull McLain’s pants down with his right hand at 1:14:26 p.m.
The move was an attempt to stab her, according to McLain’s sister, Charity Thomas, an Ulster County who was in town with McLain and the child but not present at the shooting.
Thomas said McLain sustained two cuts from the knife while Green was holding it and received eight stitches later at A.O. Fox Hospital.
“One looks more like a stab, but she moved too fast, and the second was a deeper longer cut,” Thomas told The Daily Star.
At 1:14:29 p.m., Pajerski pauses, his gun still pointed at Green, who is now facedown on the ground.
Beginning at 1:14:28 p.m., a white SUV drives west up River Street, slowing to a near stop as it passes the residence at 1:14:30 p.m.
Pajerski orders Green to drop the knife again at the 1:14:27 p.m. mark. “Drop it!” his partner echoes, as Pajerski repeats the command.
Pajerski tells Green to drop the knife four times before he is shot, and six times after.
The unidentified officer pulls her gun at 1:14:28 p.m. as she steps toward Green, to Pajerski’s left. “Now!” she yells, her voice rising.
At 1:14:30 p.m., Green, still on the ground, appears to grab the child by the leg and start to pull the 2-year-old toward him. Pajerski is seen standing directly above Green with his gun drawn.
Two shots ring out by 1:14:32 p.m.
The scene is silent for a moment before Green is heard yelling expletives. At 1:14:34 p.m., Pajerski again orders him to drop the knife. His partner yells the same.
“I’ve been shot!” Green wails at 1:14:36 p.m.
McLain, kneeling on the ground about two feet in front of Green, pulls the child to her left and away from him. The female officer, standing to McLain’s left and Pajerski’s rear, keeps her gun pointed at Green but does not shoot.
Pajerski, his gun still pointed at Green with his right hand, waves with his right and three times orders McLain to back off before she is on her feet. The female officer, gun still pointed at Green in her left hand, reaches toward McLain and her child with her right hand at 1:14:40 p.m.
At 1:14:48 p.m., the female officer, her gun still pointed, backs away and out of the frame with McLain and her child, who remain out of sight until 1:15:57 p.m.
The officer returns to the front yard at 1:14:56 p.m., her gun still pointed at Green, who remains on his ground as he walks his legs forward and rolls backward in an apparent attempt to get up.
Green rolls onto his back, his knees pointed upward, at about 1:14:46 p.m..
“Drop the knife!” Pajerski orders him for the eighth time since the start of the clip.
“I don’t have it, you (expletive)!” Green screams back as he lays on the ground.
Pajerski repeats the command.
“I don’t have it!” Green again responds, still high-pitched but this time quieter. “They (expletive) shot me!”
“Drop the knife,” Pajerski says for a 10th and final time, the tension in his voice noticeably subsided.
At 1:14:54 p.m., Pajerski approaches Green’s head as he lies on the ground and appears to use his left foot to sideways-kick an object twice to his right, about seven feet from Green’s torso.
Other voices from out of the frame start to rise, their words inaudible, by 1:14:56 p.m.
At 1:15:04 p.m., Pajerski appears to resume pointing his gun at Green, who is now nearly motionless.
“Lay on your stomach!” Pajerski orders Green at 1:15:07 p.m.
At 1:15:14 and 1:15:16 p.m., he yells, “Hands behind your back!”
Pajerski appears to reholster his weapon at 1:15:20 p.m. and handcuffs Green at 1:15:25 p.m., just as sirens can be heard from close range.
At 1:15:27 p.m., a dark-colored undercover sedan arrives on scene. The sirens stop as the vehicle parks in front of the house at 1:15:36 p.m.
At 1:15:44 p.m., a white sedan pulls in front of the scene from the east and backs into the driveway of the neighbor whose camera is recording the scene. A man exits the driver’s side of the undercover vehicle parked on the street at 1:15:48 p.m.
“I’ve been shot,” Green is heard loaning at 1:15:46 p.m.
A male voice can be heard asking, “You shot him because he had a (expletive) knife?” at 1:15:56 p.m. The same statement can be heard from offscreen on a cellphone video taken by Marcewicz’s husband, Kevin, from their yard on the other side of the house.
“They (expletive) shot me,” Green says at 1:16:08 p.m.
Green can be heard calling for help at 1:16:13 and 1:16:15 p.m. as Pajerski and his partner stand a few feet away from him, unmoving. The officer from the undercover car returns to his vehicle as the man from the white sedan approaches the scene.
“My (expletive) back,” Green moans at 1:16:18 p.m. “They shot my back! They broke my back!”
Aside from administering the handcuffs, neither Pajerski, nor his partner or the third officer to arrive on scene appears to approach Green at any time after he was shot.
The clip provided to The Daily Star from the neighbor’s security footage ends at 1:16:23 p.m. It does not show what time the ambulance arrived on scene and what time Green began receiving medical attention. An official timeline of events has not been released.
Green died in a helicopter en route to Albany Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead by Tuesday evening, according to his sister, Oneonta resident Shelby Mochrie.
Mochrie, who was not present for the incident, said she did not want to see the footage.
“That’s not how I want my brother to be remembered,” she said.
Acting Oneonta Police Chief Christopher Witzenburg declined to comment specifically on the neighbor’s security footage.
“We have body cam footage that shows exactly what happened,” Witzenburg said, describing the police video evidence as “clear and compelling.”
“We are confident that the officers’ actions will be shown to be justified by the Attorney General’s investigation,” he said. “The Attorney General’s Office should be allowed to make a complete investigation before everyone starts jumping to conclusions.”
In a Friday media release, Witzenburg said he will not release further details of the investigation behind the statements made by New York State Police.
“Unfortunately, this type of incident is a difficult reality of policing and one which needs to be fully and professionally investigated by independent, outside agencies,” his statement continued, acknowledging that the Office of New York Attorney General Letitia James has oversight of the investigation in accordance with state law.
“The New York State Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigations is not a law enforcement affiliate and has the authority to prosecute cases of police misconduct,” Witzenburg said.
No further updates in the investigation were released Friday, April 9. Phone calls and emails to the Attorney General’s Office since Wednesday have not been returned.
“There has been a good deal of commentary regarding this incident that has been inaccurate, which is not unusual given the nature and seriousness of the event. We are committed, hardworking professionals and have cooperated fully with the investigation,” Witzenburg said in the media release. “Though we are not the investigating agency, I have had the opportunity to review a considerable amount of evidence concerning this incident. I am confident based on my training and experience that the Office of Special Investigations will clear up any doubt that this response was appropriate, logical, reasonable and necessary as the law requires.
"We are not naive in understanding the public concern and scrutiny of such events, but I ask that we refrain from passing judgment on this incident until the facts and actions can be made public. The public demands that the investigation process for incidents such as these are thorough and meticulous. I truly understand your desire for information, but I must ask that all requests for comment continue to be directed to the State Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation.”
Witzenburg noted that the department will “continue to operate normally” throughout the investigation “and always as we are committed to your public trust and safeguarding public safety.”
