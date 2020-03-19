Self-quarantined Rep. Brindisi hosts virtual town hall

U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi, D-Utica, hosted a tele-town hall with local business and health care professionals Thursday to apprise constituents of the 22nd District of recent updates in the government’s battle against the novel coronavirus.
Brindisi called in from his first day in self-isolation after learning late Wednesday night that a fellow congressman, Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah, with whom he had been in recent contact, tested positive for COVID-19.
Brindisi said he is not exhibiting any symptoms and continuing to work from home. “Our office is still here to serve you.”
He urged his constituents to be proactive in slowing the spread of the virus by practicing social distancing and washing their hands frequently.
“Now is the time for diligence,” Brindisi said. “As health care professionals do their jobs, we need to make sure we do ours.”
The bipartisan Families First Coronavirus Response Act was signed into law Thursday, providing for free coronavirus testing, paid family leave and emergency funding for municipalities to respond to the outbreak, including $33 million for counties across New York’s 22nd District, according to Brindisi.
“We hope the spread of this virus has slowed due to the drastic measures the state has taken,” said Andrew Bushnell, medical director of the emergency department of Rome Memorial Hospital, referring to a series of executive orders and directives issued by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to limit public contact.
Stephen Thomas, chief of the infectious disease division at SUNY Upstate Medical University, commended the work of medical staff toward improving testing turnaround times.
The Wadsworth Center in Albany processes hundreds of COVID-19 tests a day and is able to produce results in about a day and a half, Thomas said.
Thomas discussed the need to ration personal protective equipment, including testing swabs and face masks, for medical personnel and caregivers.
“We have to protect our health care workers,” he said.
Dan Rickman, a deputy district director at the U.S. Small Business Administration, said working capital loans “with flexible terms and low interest rates” will be made available to business owners affected by the virus outbreak.
“We’re opening up economic injury disaster loans with the intent of giving them the tools they need to keep their doors open,” he said.
On Thursday, New York state was declared an eligible area for SBA loan assistance, Rickman said.
“We know this fight is not over,” Brindisi said. “In fact, experts are saying it’s just starting. From the shores of Lake Ontario all the way down to the Southern Tier, we’re in this fight together.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
