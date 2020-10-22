Candidates for New York’s 42nd Senate District faced off in a virtual forum Thursday, Oct. 22, hosted by the Delaware County Chamber of Commerce.
The district encompasses more than 2,400 square miles across the Catskills and the Hudson Valley, including all of Sullivan County and parts of Orange, Delaware and Ulster counties. State Sen. Jen Metzger, D-Rosendale, flipped the seat in 2018 after the retirement of Sen. John Bonacic, R-Mount Hope, who was elected 15 years prior.
Metzger and Republican challenger Michael Martucci took questions submitted by business owners throughout the region in a debate-style format.
Ray Pucci, president of the Delaware County Chamber of Commerce, asked the candidates how they planned to address the waning market for affordable long-term residences that has given way to expensive short-term rentals.
Metzger said she planned to restructure school funding by advocating for an increased state share of costs, contending that schools “rely too much on property taxes” and the local share.
“In my opinion, keeping short-term rentals to owner-occupied properties is a good thing,” she said. “But it’s something communities need to decide for themselves. It’s not something the state can impose.”
Martucci decried what he described as “absolutely crushing environmental regulations,” which Pucci noted are prevalent throughout the New York City watershed in Delaware County.
“(The regulations) kill opportunities for developers who have the ability to create housing in the region,” Martucci said.
Addressing efforts to expand cellphone service and high-speed broadband internet access, Martucci said that the issue “hasn’t been prioritized in a serious way” by the state, both through policy and in the budget.
“That’s the first step in fixing this: we need to get New York state out of the way,” he said. “It’s time that real resources go there to really address these issues.”
“I disagree that we should get the state out of the way,” Metzger said. “Delaware County will have the gold standard of fiber optics service that was part of the Broadband for All initiative that was launched by the state in 2015. I just have the highest regard for the rural electric cooperative and the local telephone companies that are rolling this out and making this happen in Delaware County.”
The candidates debated the need for Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s ability to create or suspend laws amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Metzger noted that the legislation that granted emergency powers to the governor was passed “with wide bipartisan support.”
“We extended that power through this year, recognizing that a pandemic is not resolved overnight,” she said. “In a state of emergency, you need to be able to make decisions nimbly and flexibly. The legislative process is just not a nimble, flexible process.”
“While I understand the importance of the governor being nimble at the height of the pandemic, what’s happening in New York right now is certainly not democracy,” Martucci responded. “I don’t know how anyone can defend a position that what’s happening here is how a state government is supposed to function. One person is running the entire state government.”
“The legislature restoring its powers is long overdue. It should have happened months ago,” he continued. “We send legislators to Albany to lead and represent our voices, and that’s simply not what’s happening. That’s happening at the expense of our residents and business owners.”
The candidate forum can be viewed in its entirety at bit.ly/ny42forum
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
