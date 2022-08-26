Delaware County's undersheriff is being honored as a "Woman of Distinction."
According to a media release from state Sen. Peter Oberacker, R–Schenevus, Oberacker marked Women’s Equality Day by announcing Kim Smith as the 2022 New York State Senate “Woman of Distinction” from the 51st Senate District.
“We are fortunate to have so many trailblazing women in the 51st Senate District who inspire us all on a daily basis,” Oberacker said in the release. “Kim Smith is a highly decorated law enforcement officer and a true community leader. As the first female Undersheriff in Delaware County history, she continues to break new ground. Kim exemplifies the qualities that set all of our law enforcement officers apart and I am truly honored to recognize her as a New York State Senate Woman of Distinction.”
The senate's “Women of Distinction” program was created in 1998 to honor New York women who exemplify personal excellence, or whose professional achievements or acts of courage, selflessness, integrity or perseverance serve as an example to all New Yorkers.
According to the release, Smith started as a part-time corrections officer with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office in 1997. In February 2018, she was promoted to sergeant, the first female to hold the title in Delaware County. She was named undersheriff by Sheriff Craig DuMond in May of 2022.
Smith and her husband, Donald, a self-employed dairy farmer and town council member, live in Franklin and have raised four children.
Smith’s full biography and the complete list of 2022 honorees is available online at www.nysenate.gov/women-of-distinction.
