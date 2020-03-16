Home meal delivery for senior citizens in Otsego, Delaware, Schoharie and Chenango counties will continue, with special precautions to prevent COVID-19 spread, officials said Monday.
Delaware County residents aged 60 and older can now request meal delivery even if they're not part of the program, Delaware Opportunities Executive Director Shelly Bartow said. Call 607-746-1711 for more information. There will also be meal bags and a prescription pickup service available for seniors at this time, Bartow said. The numbers for this are 607-746-1600 or 607-746-1685.
In all counties but Schoharie, all group meal sites have been or will be suspended. Delaware County suspended its congregate meal service as of Sunday, March 15. Starting Tuesday, March 17 and Wednesday, March 18, Chenango and Otsego counties, respectively, will do the same.
Chenango County Area Agency on Aging Director Brian Wessel said the agency is following social distancing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state Department of Health and the county health department. This, he said, is in the best interest of the elderly population the agency serves.
In Schoharie County, congregate diners must sit at least six feet away from each other, said county Aging Services Supervisor Meg Parsons. Meal delivery drivers must also sanitize their hands after every drop off and the county is assessing how to best minimize contact between drivers and clients for their protection.
Those who normally eat at a congregate meal site in Otsego County will have the option of receiving five frozen meals delivered to their homes on a weekly basis.
"Tomorrow we'll set up takeout and that'll give us a couple of days to adequately communicate with patients and set up arrangements for alternatives," Otsego County Office for the Aging Director Tamie Reed said. "We'll give them them the option of home delivery meals for the time being."
The Oneonta Satellite Office closed Monday morning to reduce risk of COVID-19 spread, according to a media release from the Otsego County Office for the Aging. The public can still reach staff by phone and pre-screened home visits may be arranged as necessary.
Call the below numbers with questions about senior meal delivery:
• Otsego County: 607-547-4232
• Delaware County: 607-746-1600
• Chenango County: 607-337-1770
• Schoharie County: 518-295-2001
Those concerned they may have symptoms of upper respiratory illness should call 607-547-5555, Bassett Healthcare Network's central number. COVID-19 can cause mild to severe respiratory symptoms similar to the flu, such as fever, cough and trouble breathing.
Shweta Karikehalli, staff writer, can be reached at skarikehalli@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_ShwetaK on Twitter.
