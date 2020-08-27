Six more SUNY Oneonta students and one more high school student have been diagnosed with COVID-19, Otsego County Department of Health announced Thursday evening.
The high school student's case was associated with a gathering of high school students in which four other students had been confirmed to have COVID. It was not clear if the SUNY Oneonta cases were related to the seven earlier cases.
There does not appear to be a link between the college and high school students, officials said. All cases are have been investigated and contacts are being notified.
Delaware County also reported one more case today.
