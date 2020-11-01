Hartwick College reported seven new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, with four cases reported Saturday and three on Sunday.
As of Sunday, there are 30 active cases on campus, and there have been 55 cases reported on the Oneonta campus since Aug. 1, according to the college.
As of Sunday, the four-county area has has had 1,711 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 25 deaths. There are at least 130 active cases, and about a dozen people are hospitalized.
According to the SUNY COVID dashboard, there have been 13 probable cases at SUNY Delhi, 11 at SUNY Cobleskill and 726 at SUNY Oneonta. The Oneonta campus was forced to shut down shortly after the semester began because of an outbreak.
Delaware County reported five new cases Saturday, with 33 active cases, and four people hospitalized. There have been 177 total cases reported since the coronavirus pandemic began in March. Nine people have died in the county. There have been 135 people who have recovered, according to the county. T
As of Friday, Chenango County reported a total of 408, with 54 active cases and seven people hospitalized. There have been seven deaths and 338 recoveries, the county reported.
As of Friday, Otsego County has reported 1,011 total cases, the majority linked to the SUNY Oneonta outbreak. There are 43 active cases and no one is hospitalized. There have been eight deaths since the pandemic began.
On Oct. 27, Schoharie reported 115 total cases, and one death. There had been 12 hospitalizations to date, with one new hospitalization reported Oct. 27.
