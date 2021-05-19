BAINBRIDGE — Twenty-two custom-built Adirondack chairs painted by two dozen local artists made their debut along the streets of Bainbridge for the seventh consecutive year Wednesday, May 19.
“We are so grateful to have all these wonderful artists participate in our project this year,” said Rachel Hares, local artist and chair of this year’s Regatta Row. “It’s great to bring some summer and brightness to downtown Bainbridge.”
This year’s theme is “A Song!” Artists were asked to interpret the lyrics and melodies closest to their hearts into a functional visual masterpiece in the form of an Adirondack chair.
Six child-sized chairs and 16 adult chairs were custom-built for the project by Amish woodworker Dan Stoltzfus. With armrests and center panels in the shape of canoe paddles, the chairs pay homage to the General Clinton Canoe Regatta.
The 70-mile regatta, which bills itself as the “world’s longest single-day flatwater canoe race,” will be held virtually this year amid ongoing pandemic restrictions. Last year’s event was canceled for the first time since the inaugural race in 1963.
“When the Regatta Row Committee shared this year’s theme for submissions, I was thrilled, because there were so many possibilities!” said Mount Upton resident Sarah Green, who was awarded best in show for “Cheeseburger in Paradise at Bob’s Diner.”
“I tried to think about things unique to Bainbridge, and then songs that might relate. I thought of Bob’s Diner, with their unique logo and their locally famous build-your-own burger,” said Green, who has a bachelor’s degree in studio art from SUNY Oswego and a master’s in fine arts from Western Connecticut State University in Danbury. “The song by Jimmy Buffett came to me very quickly. I looked up the lyrics, which inspired my design, including Buffett’s portrait, the juicy cheeseburger, and Heinz 57 and French’s mustard.”
Bainbridge Mayor Philip Wade selected Oxford-based artist Jessica Tefft’s “Forever Country” adult chair for the mayor’s award.
On display in front of the Old Jericho Tavern, Tefft’s chair features references to 17 country songs, both modern and those that evoke memories from her childhood. The chair is named for “Forever Country,” a medley of some of the genre’s most iconic titles, including John Denver’s “Take Me Home,” Willie Nelson’s “On the Road Again” and Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You,” sung by 30 of country’s biggest names, including Brad Paisley, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton, George Strait, Ronnie Milsap, Charley Pride, Trisha Yearwood, Martina McBride, Brooks & Dunn, Alabama, Reba McEntire, Alan Jackson and Carrie Underwood.
“Of course I didn’t want to pick just one song,” said Tefft, who hand-paints cookies at La Maison Blanche, a French bakery in Norwich. “I can’t just go simply.”
Keiko and Helen Howard of Sidney were awarded the third-place award of excellence for their child-sized chair, “Songs by Goldfinches.” On display in front of the Bainbridge Free Library, the chair features a pastel pair of finches perched above leafy foliage and dotted with whimsical baubled accents. JAC gallery member Elise Craver took second place for her child-sized chair, “Mary Had a Little Lamb,” displayed in front of Brown’s Auction.
Bainbridge native Samantha Spalholz-Olbrys was awarded first place for her adult chair, “Going Up the Country,” named for the 1968 Canned Heat song by which it was inspired. The chair features a 1957 Mercedes Benz owned by Spalholz-Olbrys’ late father, Hans Spalholz, who immigrated from Germany the same year the song was released.
“When I hear ‘Going Up the Country,’ it makes me think of not just my late father and sister escaping the city for the serenity of upstate’s greenery, but also all of the city people who have recently moved upstate due to COVID’s influences,” Spalholz-Olbrys said, including her sister, Heidi, who recently moved up from Brooklyn and is fond of singing the titular song.
“As an artist, my vision was to capture an image, a feeling, or a memory of what one sees while they leave the city and are embraced by the beauty of upstate New York,” said Spalholz-Olbrys, who teaches art at Greene Central School.
Afton resident Fran Briggs was awarded the first-ever DaVinci Award for Innovative Artistry for her adult chair, “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” fitted with a wine glass holder and on display in front of S&S Cafe.
Alan Jackson and Jimmy Buffet’s 2003 duet hit was inspired by a phrase that dates back to the 1920s, according to Briggs. “It was designed by East Coast society women to fill in time between afternoon tea and evening activities, so they came up with a 5 p.m. cocktail hour. Then came the saying, ‘Why wait til 5 o’clock? It’s 5 o’clock somewhere in the world!’”
“I do love country music,” she continued. “With COVID and with everything we have had to deal with, ‘it’s 5 o’clock somewhere’ means we all live in the same world.”
A retired Amphenol Aerospace employee, Briggs is a self-described hobby artist, though she takes commissions for portraits, landscape scenes and recently, a window mural for Fresh Harvest Mushrooms in Afton. Her 10-year-old grandson, Johnny Leizear, submitted a painted paddle for this year’s and last year’s exhibits.
“Now more than ever, the people in our communities need the uplifting energy of art inspiration,” Hares said. “Regatta Row is a source of pride for the artists and communities they represent. It is a powerful communicator of beauty and hope for the future.”
The chairs will be available for bidding in an online auction from Friday, May 21, to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 26. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Regatta Row fund to support local artists and musicians and help promote the Jericho Arts Council’s future events.
Visit jerichoarts.com to view the gallery, bid on a chair, vote for people’s choice or donate to the Jericho Arts Council.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
