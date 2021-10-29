State Police at Sidney responded to a serious three-vehicle crash in the town of Guilford on Oct. 24, according to a media release.
Troopers and multiple EMS and fire personnel responded to the intersection of county Road 35 and state Route 8, where an initial investigation revealed that a Dodge Ram 2500 was traveling east on county Road 35 and a Ford Fusion was traveling north on state Route 8 when the Dodge Ram entered the intersection and struck the Ford Fusion, then struck a Subaru Forester which was stopped at the intersection, facing west, on county Road 35.
The operator of the Ford Fusion, a 36-year-old woman from New Bedford, Mass., and her passenger, a 30-year-old woman from Port Leyden, were both transported to Wilson Hospital with serious injuries. Three children were transported to Tri-Town Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, the release said.
The operator of the Dodge Ram, a 69-year-old man from Monroe, was evaluated at Tri-Town Hospital and released. His passenger, a 37-year-old man from Goshen, was not injured.
The operator of the Subaru Forester, a 24-year-old man from Sidney, and his passenger, a 23-year-old woman from Sidney, were taken to Tri-Town Hospital then to Wilson Hospital.
The New York State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit also responded to the scene.
The crash remains under investigation, police said.
