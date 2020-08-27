Severe weather is sweeping through the area this afternoon. A tornado watch is in no longer effect in the area:
See below for the latest updates:
6:40 pm:
A line of strong thunderstorms will affect Southeastern Delaware until 7:15 p.m.
At 617 p.m. Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Caton to near Barton to Vestal to near Windsor. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph, heavy downpours of rain, and frequent cloud to ground lightning will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Chemung, Binghamton, Elmira, Vestal, Johnson City, Endicott, Southport, Barton, Big Flats and Horseheads.
5:56 p.m.:
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for an area including southwestern Delaware County until 645 p.m.:
At 5:48 p.m., a cluster of severe thunderstorms was located along a line from Thompson to Callicoon Center, moving east at 50 mph.Potential hazards include 70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
Locations impacted include Fallsburg, Monticello, Honesdale, Liberty, Bethel, Damascus, Neversink, South Fallsburg, Callicoon and Forest City.
5:55 p.m.:
A line of strong thunderstorms will affect areas including southwesten Chenango County until 6:30 p.m.
At 5:28 p.m., Doppler radar was tracking clusters of strong thunderstorms from Italy, in western Yates County, to Binghamton. The strongest cluster of thunderstorms was located along a line extending from near Vine Valley to near Haskinville. Movement was east at 45 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph, heavy downpours of rain, and frequent cloud to surface lightning will be possible with these storms.
Locations impacted include Binghamton, Ithaca, Elmira, Vestal, Johnson City, Endicott, Barton, Big Flats, Horseheads and Bath.
5:50 pm:
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for. and area including Southwestern Delaware County until 6 p.m.
At 5: 22 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Hallstead,moving southeast at 55 mph.
Hazards include 70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail..
Locations impacted include Kirkwood, Conklin, Honesdale, Jackson, Sanford, Susquehanna, Forest City, Deposit, Susquehanna Depot and Montrose.
5 p.m.: The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued severe thunderstorm warning for an area including southwestern Delaware County in and southcentral Chenango County in central New York... Northwestern Sullivan County in central New York until 6 p.m.
At 4:56 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Sanford, moving southeast at 50 mph.
Possible hazards include 70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.
Locations impacted include Rockland, Liberty, Sanford, Deposit, Hancock, Fremont, Windsor, Afton, Jeffersonville and Parksville.
4:45 p.m.: At 4:42 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was near Chenango Forks, moving east at 45 mph.
Hazards include 70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail.
Locations impacted include Nanticoke, Coventry, Greene, Bainbridge, Whitney Point, Afton, Lisle, Chenango Forks, Castle Creek and Harpursville.
4:20 p.m.: The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for.an area including southern Chenango County until 5 p.m.
At 410 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was near Richford moving east at 45 mph.
Potential hazards include 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
Locations impacted include Sidney, Nanticoke, Coventry, Greene, Berkshire, Bainbridge, Richford, Whitney Point, Harford and Marathon.
p.m.:
3:55 p.m.:
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for areas including southwestern Delaware County until 4:45 p.m.
At 3:46 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Sanford,near Deposit, moving southeast at 45 mph.
Potential hazards include 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail.
Locations impacted include Monticello, Liberty, Bethel, Damascus, South Fallsburg, Callicoon, Sanford, Deposit, Cochecton and Hancock.
3:30 p.m.:
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for.an area including southcentral Delaware County until 415 p.m.
At 3:10 p.m.,, a severe thunderstorm was located over Roscoe,moving southeast at 50 mph. Wind gusts of up to 60 mph and quarter size hail was expected. Locations impacted include Rockland, Fallsburg, Monticello, Liberty, Neversink, South Fallsburg, Wurtsboro, Otisville, Woodridge and Bloomingburg.
3 p.m.:
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for.area including Southwestern Delaware County in central New York and South central Chenango County in central New York until 345 p.m.
At 2:59 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Harpursville, moving southeast at 50 mph. Wind gusts of up to 60 mph and quarter-size hail is expected.
Locations impacted include Sanford, Deposit, Hancock, Afton, Starrucca, Hiawatha, Shehawken, Starlight, Fishs Eddy and Harpursville.
2:40 p.m.:
The National Weather Service in Albany has issued an urban and small stream flood advisory for Schoharie County until 3:45 p.m.
At 1:45 p.m. Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to several clusters of thunderstorms moving across the area. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1.5 inches of rain has already fallen.
Some locations that will experience flooding include Cobleskill, Jefferson, Middleburgh, Gilboa, Summit, Schoharie, Richmondville, Breakabeen, North Blenheim, Livingstonville, Preston-Potter Hollow, Conesville, West Fulton, Housons Corners, Fultonham, Watsonville, Owlsville, Vintonton, Patria and Eminence.
Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
2:30 p.m.:
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for an area including southwestern Delaware County and southeastern Chenango County in central New York.until 3:15 p.m.
At 2:25 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Afton,moving southeast at 40 mph.
Wind gusts of 60 mph and quarter size hail are expected.
Locations impacted include Sidney, Walton, Colchester, Deposit, Bainbridge, Masonville, Afton, Harvard, Nineveh and Peabrook.
2:20 p.m.:
A severe Thunderstorm warning for and area including southwestern Chenango County is in effect until 3 p.m..
At 2:13 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Dryden, moving southeast at 45 mph. Wind gusts of 60 mph and quarter-size hail was expected.
Locations impacted include Virgil, Dryden, Coventry, Greene, Willet, Whitney Point, Harford, Marathon, Lapeer and Lisle.
2 p.m.:
A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect until 2:30 p.m. for southwestern Chenango County.
At 1:49 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Willet in Cortland County, moving southeast at 35 mph.
Two-inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts were expected.
Impacted locations include Coventry, Greene, Bainbridge, Cincinnatus, Willet, German, Brisben, Smithville Flats, South Oxford and Smithville Center.
Schoharie County is also under a severe thunderstorm warning until 2:30 p.m.
At 1:49 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from six miles northeast of Windham to East Meredith, moving southeast at 45 mph.
Wind gusts of up to 60 mph and quarter-size hail was expected, with Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding and trees.
Locations impacted include Catskill, Saugerties, Hunter, Woodstock, Livingston, Clermont, Windham, Ancram, Gilboa, Prattsville, Saugerties South, North-South Lake Campground, Phoenicia, Lanesville, Cairo, Veteran, Shandaken, Durham, Germantown and Ashland.
People and animals outdoors could be injured, he NNWS said. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows and vehicles and considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs and outbuildings.
1:45 p.m.:
At 1:42 p.m, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over East Meredith, about 7 miles east of Oneonta, moving southeast at 50 mph.
The storm will be near East Meredith around 145 p.m, Hobart around 2 p.m., Roxbury around 2:10 and Fleischmanns around 2:15 p.m.
1:15 p.m.:
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a tornado warning for. southwestern Otsego County and north central Delaware County in central New York until 1:45 p.m. today,.
A 1:12 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Morris, or 11 miles northwest of Oneonta, moving southeast at 40 mph, the NWS said.
Flying debris can be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes can be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles may also occur and tree damage is likely.
The storm will be near. Laurens and West End around 1:25. Oneonta, Emmons and Colliersville around 1:30,Cooperstown Junction around 1:35 p.m, Davenport, Meredith and East Meredith around 1:40 and Delhi around 1:45, the NWS said.
The NWS encourage those in the storm's path to move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. Those who are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, are encourage to move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
