Nearly 80,000 power outages were reported across Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie counties Monday, March 1, as strong winds swept the region.
A severe wind storm produced gusts of up to 60 mph throughout the night, and scattered snow showers produced snow squalls with limited visibility between 2 p.m. and midnight, according to New York State Electric & Gas.
Nearly 3,000 Chenango County customers were without power by midnight, according to NYSEG. Power had been restored to all but five homes as of 8 p.m. Tuesday. More than 560 customers in Delaware, 370 in Otsego and 125 in Schoharie were also without power at midnight.
New York State Police responded to more than a dozen weather-related incidents in Chenango, Delaware and Otsego counties between 5:30 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to Aga Dembinska, Troop C public information officer.
One person was transported to Bassett Medical Center with complaints of a head injury around 1:45 a.m. after their vehicle slid through the intersection of Chestnut and Lake streets and into a snowbank in the village of Cooperstown, Dembinska said.
Troopers assisted 11 other vehicles that slid off the roadway throughout the night, but no other injuries were reported throughout the storm.
A tractor-trailer carrying milk and other dairy rolled over at around 10 p.m. on state Route 10 in Kortright, according to Dembinska. The food safety division of Agriculture and Markets was also called to the scene.
Troopers from the Sidney barracks directed traffic at the intersection of state routes 7 and 8 in Unadilla around midnight until the Sidney Fire Department arrived with a back-up generator for the traffic light.
