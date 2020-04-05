Sen. James Seward, R-Milford, was removed from a ventilator Saturday night and spoke with his wife, Cindy, who was also diagnosed with COVID-19 and is “recovering well” at the couple’s Milford home, according to his chief of staff, Duncan Davie.
“This is a step forward, but he’s certainly not out of the woods yet,” Davie said.
Seward, who announced in November he is battling bladder cancer for a second time, was placed in a medically induced coma early Thursday, April 2, at Albany Medical Center, where he has been receiving treatment for COVID-19 since last week.
“The family very much appreciates all the prayers and well wishes they have received,” Davie said.
The Sewards are among 29 Otsego County residents to test positive for COVID-19 as of Sunday, April 5, according to county data.
Morris resident Brenda Utter, 63, passed away due to complications of the virus Thursday, March 26.
Delaware County reported its first death as a result of COVID-19 on Thursday, April 2. The person, whose name was not released, had been hospitalized with the disease and died the day prior, according to a media release.
Details concerning the person’s age, gender, length of illness and whether they had a contributing underlying condition will not be made public, according to health department officials, who asked for “privacy and dignity” for the family “surrounding the passing of their loved one.”
On Sunday, the county reported 27 positive cases of COVID-19, plus an additional five cases that were transferred to the individuals’ primary counties of residence, according to a media release. Of the 27 confirmed cases, nine are isolated and receiving medical care in a hospital, 13 are isolated and recovering at home and four have fully recovered and are no longer in isolation.
Nine Delaware County residents are under precautionary quarantine, and 47 are under mandatory quarantine, according to the release. The county has conducted 225 people tests to date, with 38 results pending and 155 negative results.
On Saturday, April 4, Chenango County reported 36 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Five county residents are receiving medical care in a hospital, 77 have been placed under precautionary quarantine and 218 are under mandatory quarantine, according to a media release.
Isaiah Sutton, Chenango County director of environmental health and code enforcement, announced Saturday that the county has tested 168 individuals to date, sourcing the data from New York state’s new COVID-19 tracker, available at covid19tracker.health.ny.gov.
Schoharie County has not released updated COVID-19 testing data since Friday, April 3. The county health department reported 11 confirmed cases Friday, plus the case of a nonresident employed by SUNY Cobleskill.
Thirty-six people have been placed in isolation or quarantined by the Schoharie County Department of Health, and 58 people previously in quarantine are now out, according to a media release.
“As I've stated before, the cases that we have are NOT a direct result of people from the city coming into the region in an attempt to escape the outbreak in the NYC metro region,” Schoharie County Public Health Director Dr. Amy Gildemeister said in the release. “Please refrain from negative speculation of that kind.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
