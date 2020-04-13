Seward released from hospital after COVID treatment

State Sen. James Seward, R-Milford, was released Monday from Albany Medical Center, where he had been receiving treatment for COVID-19 since March 26, according to his chief of staff, Duncan Davie.
Seward, who announced in November the return of his bladder cancer, spent several days in the intensive care unit in a medically induced coma. He will continue to recover at home alongside his wife, Cindy, who was also diagnosed with COVID-19 last month, according to Davie.
“Senator Seward is anticipating a full recovery and looking forward to resuming his duties on behalf of the people he feels privileged to represent,” Davie said.
The Otsego County Health Department reported 45 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, up one from the day prior.
Two residents are deceased, five are hospitalized and 19 have recovered, according to a media release. Three residents remain under precautionary quarantine, 49 are under mandatory quarantine and 102 have been released from quarantine.
Schoharie County reported Monday the first death of a county resident who was being treated for COVID-19. It is unknown at this time whether the official cause of death will be listed as COVID-19, according to Dr. Amy Gildemeister, county public health director.
The county reported three additional Schoharie County residents have confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of Schoharie County residents to 20, plus the additional case of a nonresident who works at SUNY Cobleskill.
Of the 20 individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19, four remain in isolation and 15 have recovered, according to a media release. Three individuals have required hospitalization.
An additional 28 individuals remain in quarantine, and 102 have completed their quarantine periods and have been allowed to resume normal activities, according to the release.
“Because Schoharie County residents sometimes receive testing and treatment at hospitals in nearby counties, the New York State COVID-19 dashboard may not reflect the current number of patients and deaths, as known by the local health department,” Dr. Gildemeister said in the release.
A conference call hosted last week by the New York State Department of Health with local health departments addressed the discrepancy in reported COVID-19 cases between the county and state levels, according to Heather Warner, programs manager for the Delaware County Health Department. The state acknowledged its reporting system requires a “clean-up,” Warner said, adding that “no timeline was given.”
Delaware County reported five new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the countywide total to 47, plus an additional six positive cases that were transferred to the individuals’ primary counties of residence.
Three county residents are deceased, four are hospitalized, 12 have recovered and 28 are isolating at home, according to a media release. Forty residents remain under mandatory quarantine, and there are no residents under precautionary quarantine.
Of the 404 tests conducted to date, 339 have yielded negative results and nine have results pending.
Chenango County announced 63 confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, up two from the day prior. Twenty-one county residents have recovered, representing one-third of total confirmed cases to date, according to a media release.
Fifty-nine individuals are under precautionary quarantine, and 198 are under mandatory quarantine, according to the release. Ten residents are hospitalized.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
