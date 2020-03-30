Seward, wife test positive as virus crisis worsens

Sen. James Seward, R-Milford, announced Monday that both he and his wife, Cindy, tested positive for COVID-19.
Seward was tested at Albany Medical Center, where he continues to receive treatment. He was diagnosed with a mild case of the virus and is expected to make a full and complete recovery, according to a media release.
Sen. Seward is expected to be released from the hospital shortly and will remain under quarantine at home, according to the release. Cindy, who was tested at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown, is also suffering from a mild case of the virus and is quarantined at home.
Seward’s Oneonta office will remain closed until further notice. Constituents in need of assistance can email seward@nysenate.gov or call 518-455-3131.
No updates were provided Monday on the condition of Assemblyman Brian Miller, R-New Hartford, who has been receiving treatment at St. Luke’s Hospital in Utica after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.
Santino Thomas, Miller’s chief of staff, said the family is asking for privacy at this time.
Chenango County announced 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of March 30, according to Isaiah Sutton, director of environmental health and code enforcement for the Chenango County Department of Public Health.
Sixty-five residents are under mandatory quarantine, and another 117 are under precautionary quarantine, according to Sutton.
Delaware County Public Health received three laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 reports Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 12, according to programs manager Heather Warner.
The first individual to test positive is fully recovered and no longer in isolation. Five Delaware County residents are recovering safely while isolating at home, and another six are isolated and receiving medical care in a hospital, according to Warner.
Thirty residents are under mandatory quarantine, and five are under precautionary quarantine. Of the 135 tests conducted,16 have results pending and 105 are negative.
The Otsego County Department of Public Health announced 14 positive cases, including one death, as of March 29.
Brenda L. Utter, 63, of Morris, passed away March 26, “following a brief and courageous battle with the coronavirus,” according to her obituary.
Schoharie County Public Health Director Dr. Amy Gildemeister confirmed six positive COVID-19 cases as of Monday. The health department is monitoring another 40 to 45 people for potential infection.
The state has more than 66,000 confirmed cases, mostly in New York City. Of the 9,5000 in New York currently hospitalized for COVID-19, more than 2,300 are in intensive care.
A 1,000-bed Navy hospital ship docked Monday morning at a cruise ship terminal off Manhattan. The USNS Comfort will be used to treat non-coronavirus patients to ease the burden on the city’s increasingly stressed hospitals, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The ship is also equipped with 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours.
The Comfort, which was sent to New York City after 9/11 as a respite center for first responders, is docked just north of the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Hell’s Kitchen, which was converted into a temporary hospital last week as part of a state and city initiative to increase hospital capacity by up to 87,000 beds to handle the outbreak.
New York is bracing for an escalation in hospitalizations and deaths in April as the outbreak’s projected “apex” closes in.
Noting that the statewide death toll shot up by 253 in a single day to just over 1,200, Cuomo said at a Manhattan briefing: “That’s a lot of loss, that’s a lot of pain, that’s a lot of tears, that’s a lot of grief that people all across this state are feeling.”
Cuomo said the ultimate number of COVID-19-related deaths will be "staggering," then added: “To me, we’re beyond staggering already.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
