Seward's condition continues to improve

State Sen. James Seward, a COVID-19 patient, is no longer in intensive care, according to a media release.
“I am glad to announce on behalf of Mrs. Seward and her family that Senator Seward was moved out of intensive care (ICU) late Tuesday night due to his improving condition,” Seward’s chief of staff, Duncan Davie, said in the release. “He continues to recover from COVID-19 at Albany Medical Center under the care of his physician and will convalesce at home as soon as it is deemed appropriate to do so.”
Cindy Seward is also being treated for a case of COVID-19.
“Cindy Seward and her family express their profound gratitude to the medical team that has attended Sen. Seward during his illness,” Davie said in the release.
She also thanked the senator’s friends and constituents for messages and prayers.
“Having been through this double-whammy with COVID, Cindy asks for prayers for all COVID-19 patients and their caregivers,” Davie said.
“She urges everyone to take it seriously — to use all recommended precautions, and to help our neighbors.”
