Seward's condition continues to improve

Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Heavy rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers and windy conditions developing for the afternoon. High 49F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by periods of snow showers late. Low 32F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.