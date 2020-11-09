The city of Oneonta will inspect the sanitary sewers on West Street on Tuesday, Nov. 10, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The street will be closed from Center Street to Chestnut Street during the inspections, open only to local traffic. Drivers should obey all temporary traffic control devices.
Those who require special assistance or would like more information should contact the Department of Public Service at 607-432-2100 or dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.