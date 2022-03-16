The Sharon Historical Society wants to buy an antique post office. Also on the society’s wish list: a hand-crank meat slicer, an old weight scale, and century-old food storage tins and candy jars.
The historical society has started a major expansion of its history museum in Sharon Springs, the organization announced March 12. The three-part project with a $650,000 total price tag will create space for new exhibits, educational programs and archival storage.
“The current museum building is completely full and the society has no room for future exhibits or storage,” a media release said. To solve this problem, the museum purchased an adjacent property this month, is planning a 3,000 square-foot addition to the current building, and intends to renovate and insulate a barn on site to create climate-controlled storage.
A $175,000 donation from the Nicholas J. Juried Family Foundation enabled the group to purchase the property next door. That parcel has six rental cottages on it, which the museum will renovate to create a “village vignette” including a general store, barbershop, doctor's office and synagogue, all decorated with artifacts from the 1900-1930 era.
“We're looking to purchase the actual front of a post office,” president Ron Ketelsen explained during a phone interview Wednesday. “When you'd walk into a post office, back in that timeframe, they had the window with the bars and the mail slot, and you had the boxes, and … we've located one. Unfortunately, the one we're looking at is in Virginia.”
The Juried Foundation contributed an additional $10,000 for the museum to start collecting artifacts for the interactive village exhibit. Juried, a Schoharie County native, has donated repeatedly to local history museums in upstate New York.
The historical society is also collecting antique items from community members to be included in the village display, and recruiting volunteers to help remodel and decorate the buildings this spring, starting with the general store.
In phase two of the expansion, planned for 2023, the society will build a two-story museum addition. The new wing will house extra exhibit space, a meeting room and gift shop, at an estimated cost of $375,000. The historical society has not yet started fundraising for later phases of the project.
A final phase will winterize a barn that has been used for storage, with a new foundation, floor and heating to create a safe place to keep the society’s collection of historic records. “Unfortunately, a lot of the documents that we received were stored in the barn. And they were not climate-controlled. So we're starting to, you know, have some mold issues and deterioration,” Ketelsen said.
“Sharon Springs has a very rich history,” dating back to the 1780s, Ketelsen said. In its heyday, the village was a famous health resort with more than 60 hotels and boarding houses. Presidents came, and the elite of New York society — Ulysses S. Grant and the Roosevelts, Oscar Wilde and the Rensselaers and the Macys and the Vanderbilts. “New people come to the area and they say, ‘How come 10,000 people would spend their summers in Sharon Springs?’”
The peak years for the resort were from the late 1900s to 1930, with a resurgence after World War II until 1970. Ketelsen attributes the decline to three main causes: new medical technology, especially penicillin, other antibiotics and vaccines to treat infectious diseases decreased the demand for health spas; more wealthy elite began to prefer buying their own summer mansions rather than patronizing resorts; and a generational shift, when the key customer base died out and their children were less interested in spending summers at a resort.
In the late 1940s, Sharon Springs had a recovery when it became a huge Jewish community. Other resorts started to discriminate and exclude Jews, but “Sharon Springs was always open to having Jewish people coming here,” Ketelsen said. It remained popular for another generation, with a second decline affected by the rise of automobile travel that made more destinations accessible, according to the historical society’s webpage.
The historical society is dedicated to preserving the town’s cyclical rise and fall but “there's so much history that's being lost,” as the generations change, he said. “A parent or grandparent dies and in comes the dumpster and everything goes in.” He wants the historical society to be a resource for future generations when they come looking for their past.
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow him at @DS_MikeFR on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.