Sharon Springs’ longtime district superintendent will be succeeded by the K-12 building principal upon his upcoming retirement.
Superintendent Patterson Green will retire next year after a 33-year career in education. He served as both superintendent and building principal from 2007 to 2018, and solely as superintendent since, according to a media release from the school. Thomas Yorke, who has served as building principal for the past two years, will take over leadership of the district.
“I’m honored and humbled to carry forward the legacy of a student-first approach that Mr. Green lived and led by; especially in Sharon Springs — a supportive, hard-working and caring community,” said Yorke, a lifelong Schoharie County resident. “I was raised similarly to most of my students, so I know how a quality education provided by passionate, caring, and dedicated educators enriches all aspects of life.”
Green will serve as deputy superintendent throughout the upcoming school year to assist with the transition back to a two-person administrative team, according to the release. Anthony DiPace, who has served as the school’s business manager since 2001, will continue to provide financial leadership for the district for the foreseeable future.
Prior to his tenure as principal, Yorke taught secondary English at Sharon Springs from 2004 to 2018 and served as a class advisor and coach. Green credited Yorke with the successful implementation of a 1:1 iPad program for secondary students during the 2012-2013 school year, making Sharon Springs one of the first districts in the state to do so.
