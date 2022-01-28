Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Executive Director Stacie Haynes has been elected president of the New York State Animal Protection Federation.
Haynes has served on the NYSAPF Board of Directors since 2019 and is looking forward to her tenure as president. "I'm really excited for the opportunity to work with all the amazing people involved," she said. "I'm so honored to be in the position to help others."
Haynes said the federation was formed to bring animal shelters together and allows animal shelter directors to network with each other, advocate for change and advise when there are questions.She said shelters of all sizes are members of the organization.
Haynes said when she was hired as the SQSPCA's executive director in 2015, she was surprised to find there was no guidebook for shelter directors. She said she had many questions about how the shelter should be run and found and joined the federation. Through a federation grant she was able to have Barbara Carr from the Erie County SPCA come to the shelter and show her how a state-of-the art shelter is run. She said one of her goals this year is to have a guidebook produced for shelters by getting the Shelter and Rescue Facility & Care Standards bill passed by the state Legislature.
"There are no standards at animal shelters," she said. "The only standards shelters have to adhere to are the contracts they have with towns. There is no standard for housing in anyway. There is no oversight."
Other goals for the year include continuing to lobby for the the companion animal capital fund to stay in the state budget, ending puppy mills, prohibiting dog breed discrimination at apartments and changing some of the animal cruelty laws in the state.
Haynes said the $500,000 the SQSPCA received through the companion animal capital fund was the seed money for the shelter's $5 million building fund.
Haynes also spearheaded the formation of Otsego County's Animal Cruelty Task Force in 2019, a partnership between the shelter, the Otsego County Sheriff's Department, the District Attorney's Office, and area veterinarians. In 2020, Haynes was named one of America's Top Ten Animal Defenders by the Animal Legal Defense Fund.
Formed in 2010, the NYSAPF was established to safeguard the well-being of all animals through legislative and policy initiatives in New York state, a media release said. For more information about the NYSAPF and the Federation's Education Fund, visit nysapf.org
