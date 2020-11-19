A 24-hour armed guard and heavy police presence didn't stop a stowaway from sneaking off on the Rockefeller Christmas tree last week.
The 75-foot-tall, 11-ton Norway spruce harvested from an Oneonta lawn Thursday, Nov. 12, was on its way to Manhattan when one of the transporters spotted a tiny owl tucked in the branches.
Ellen Kalish, director of the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in Saugerties, said she took a phone call Monday morning from a woman asking if the center takes in owls for rehabilitation.
“I replied, ‘Yes, we do,’” Kalish wrote in a Nov. 17 post on the center’s Facebook page. “There was silence for a moment and she said, ‘OK, I’ll call back when my husband comes home, he’s got the baby owl in a box tucked in for the long ride.’”
The owl, quickly dubbed Rockefeller, is a saw-whet owl, one of the smallest of any North American species, according to Kalish.
At five inches tall and weighing only 2½ ounces, Rockefeller was at first mistaken for a baby, Kalish said, but the coloring of his feathers indicated that he is full-grown.
The feathered fugitive was brought to the wildlife center where he cleared a veterinary exam and is recovering before a planned release back into the wild this weekend, Kalish said.
“He’s doing all the good things that owls do,” she said. “We’re feeding him all the mice he can eat.”
It’s not clear how the winged wanderer made the 200-mile journey to the Big Apple.
“We inspect each branch of the tree individually before it’s wrapped, but birds sometimes can find their way into it on the journey,” a Rockefeller representative said.
Kalish said she suspects the namesake owl was on board from the start.
“He was very hungry and very thirsty,” she said. “You could tell he hadn’t eaten in days.”
The bird possibly suffered a concussion or was perhaps hiding in a cavity of the tree, Kalish said. “We’ll never know the whole story.”
Because of their effective camouflage and “extremely nocturnal” nature, saw-whet owls are hardly ever seen in the daytime, Kalish said, “though they might come out during the day if it’s been a bad night of hunting.”
The bird of prey is also preyed upon by its larger counterparts, Kalish said. If the owl sensed a disturbance in its perch, it would be more likely to burrow and hide than to flee.
Kalish said she did not fault the Rockefeller crews for overlooking the wayward hitchhiker.
“I am a treehugger. I celebrate Christmas and I believe trees are a big part of it, but I prefer artificial over real," she said, emphasizing: “If you have to cut down a tree, check it first.”
Kalish’s Facebook post, which had been shared more than 11,000 times by Thursday, inspired a slew of commenters concerned that Rockefeller would not be brought back to Oneonta.
“Saw-whet owls don’t have a territory per se,” Kalish said. “They’re usually nomadic and can fly from state to state in a matter of days.”
“It’s not as though he has been taken from his home and just thrown out there. He doesn’t have a family or a mate out there waiting for him,” she continued. “Given the trauma he’s already been through, we felt that traveling wouldn’t be in his best interests. He’ll find his way back to his wild and crazy owl life.”
The Oneonta owl is one of about 2 million in North America, found across all 50 states, according to Kalish.
“They’re becoming less and less visible in the Northeast because habitat loss is infringing upon their reproduction,” she said.
The wildlife center has started producing owl boxes — essentially large-scale birdhouses — to attract the birds so they can “continue their important owl work keeping the rodent population down.”
Ravensbeard takes in stranded or injured birds of prey several times a year, usually red-tailed hawks or barn owls not quite swift enough to dodge passing cars when swooping in on their prey.
Rockefeller is not the first resident saw-whet owl, either: the tiny creatures are often brought in after becoming entangled in a garden fence.
Kalish said the cranky expression captured in Rockefeller’s early photos was not unique.
“They’re all like that,” she said with a laugh.
Like its unwitting mascot, the Rockefeller tree has been assigned a personality of its own, invoking dozens of internet comments ridiculing its shabby appearance since its arrival in Rockefeller Center.
“Could the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree look any worse?” former NBA player Rex Chapman tweeted Monday. “2020 on brand…”
A clerk at Daddy Al’s General Store in Oneonta said tree donor Allan Dick is no longer taking interviews about the tree.
“In true 2020 form, the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree looks like it tried to cut its own hair,” quipped pianist Chris Ryan.
“The tree is fully wrapped, branch by branch, for a couple of weeks before it is cut and driven into the city on a flatbed truck. The journey took two days this year,” a Rockefeller spokesperson told the Today show.
Other online commenters compared the Oneonta tree to the skimpy cartoon tree brought home by a disheartened Charlie Brown.
In the 1965 Christmas classic, the “Peanuts” posse transforms the tree from bare branches to bright and merry, a similarly happy ending promised by the Rockefeller Center.
The tree will be trimmed with about five miles of string lights containing 50,000 multi-color LED bulbs, and crowned with a 900-pound, three-dimensional star more than nine feet in diameter and encrusted with 3 million Swarovski crystals, according to a representative.
“Wow, you all must look great right after a two-day drive, huh?” the official Rockefeller Center account tweeted Wednesday. “Just wait until I get my lights on! See you on December 2!”
The tree-lighting ceremony, scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 2, will not be open to the public. A live national broadcast of the ceremony will be available for viewing from 7 to 10 p.m. on NBC.
Spectators may view the lit tree each day from 6 a.m. to midnight; all day on Christmas Day; and from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve.
Follow “Ravensbeard Wildlife Center” on Facebook for updates on the owl and donation information.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
