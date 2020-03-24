Now tailored to comply with COVID-19 social distancing recommendations, the Susquehanna SPCA's eighth annual Cider Run will still take place April 25.
SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes said instead of being held at the Fly Creek Cider Mill, the event, which typically draws between 300 and 500 participants each year, will be virtual. People can participate from anywhere they want, she said.
"With the cider run continuing in a virtual format, it's a way to support the shelter in a time when we really need it and also to provide themselves and their families something fun to participate in and still feel like they're part of the community," Haynes said.
Register at https://theciderrun.itsyourrace.com/register/. To get 30% off the fee, enter the discount code “VirtualRunFun.” The fee before applying the code is $25 for adults. For kids 12 years old and younger, it is free, Haynes said.
For every 50 virtual participants, the adoption fee will be waived for one shelter dog or cat, according to a media release from the SQSPCA, and virtual run participants can share videos and photos of their experience on the Cider Run Facebook page.
In addition to who runs the furthest, there will be prizes for categories based on the virtual nature of this year's event. Categories include the most scenic route, who runs or walks with the most dogs, best musical accompaniment and more, according to the release. Winners will be announced on April 27.
Foster animals will also be participating in the virtual run, Haynes said. People can post on the SQSPCA Facebook page with #ciderrun to show off the animals they're fostering that are up for adoption, Haynes said.
People can register for the Cider Run until the day of the event, Haynes said. Participants will be sent bibs and tokens of appreciations. The sooner they register, the likelier it is they'll have these things before the actual race, she said.
Haynes said an adoption event two weeks ago in anticipation of more intake due to owner layoffs and illnesses was successful; about half the shelter population was adopted. The shelter has a list of people who can take care of the animals or call out for fosters in case of an emergency.
Adoptions and surrenders are now available by appointment only, and people must call 607-547-8111 to schedule them.
"We're operating at a very good pace right now," Haynes said. "But we are anticipating that as the clock ticks by, as people have been laid off and as more people get sick, we stand ready to take in more animals."
Shweta Karikehalli, staff writer, can be reached at skarikehalli@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_ShwetaK on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.