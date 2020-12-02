Shelter's annual tree raffle goes virtual

DELHI — The Heart of the Catskills Humane Society invites local residents to wander through a virtual winter wonderland at this year’s Holiday for the Heart Tree Celebration, an annual fundraiser now available online.
“Normally we have this amazing event the first Saturday in December at the Historical Association. We have a bake sale, the ‘beastie boutique,’ holiday music and more than 300 people show up,” said Deb Crute, director of shelter operations. “But that’s not happening this year, so we had to get a little creative.”
Instead of decorating the trees in-house at the Delaware County Historical Association, volunteers trimmed 23 pre-lit four-foot artificial trees, an old-fashioned sled and an antique pair of skates, which are all available for viewing at holidaytrees.org until Friday, Dec. 11. Bidding starts at $25 and goes in $5 increments.
“We have so many beautifully decorated trees — they have themes, they’re all lit up — they’re just beautiful,” Crute said. “People come up with amazing themes and they’re just decorated so lovely.”
“Some of the trees are worth quite a bit of money,” she added: one motorcycle-themed tree contains $400 in Harley Davidson gift certificates, and the Delhi Chamber of Commerce tree is decorated with gift certificates donated by several area businesses.
“It’s kind of new and innovative. We had to think outside the box, but we’re still doing the holidays, just in a different way,” Crute said. “It’s a nice way for people to still be able to support the shelter. It’s a nice way for people to still be able to get a tree.”
The tree raffle is one of the shelter’s three major fundraisers throughout the year, Crute said. The Spring dance and auction was canceled in April and the annual dog walk went virtual.
“This is just another version of COVID 2020 fundraising,” she said. “People have been so generous this year. I think they knew when we had to cancel our biggest fundraiser in April that it was going to be a huge loss for us.”
The shelter offered a full refund to all donors and participants registered for the spring dance, but none took them up on the offer, Crute said. “People sent additional donations — what they would have donated or spent at the auction anyway. We certainly didn’t do as well, but we did OK.”
“We’ve just been very grateful to the community for their generosity and their understanding, not only in our fundraisers, but in opening up their homes,” she continued. “Adoptions have been really wonderful. People are home and they need to be able to have some love. Some longtime residents of the shelter finally found their forever homes with good matches.”
The statewide shutdown was ordered just as kitten season was beginning, Crute said. Many non-local prospective adopters — second homeowners and part-time residents — were asked to try fostering first.
“We were sort of hesitant. We wanted to make sure people weren’t making a rash decision to adopt; that they were really realizing that this was a commitment and not something to be short-term,” she said. “We ended up with this amazing number of foster homes for moms with kittens for anywhere from two to three months. Inevitably, they were adopting as well — it’s the silver lining of COVID.”
For more information, contact the Heart of the Catskills Humane Society at 607-746-3080 or info@heartofthecatskills.org.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
