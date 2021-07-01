Shelters face cold feet of pandemic pet owners

As COVID pandemic-related restrictions ease and life, for many, returns to some semblance of normalcy, local animal rescue experts are concerned that last year’s adopted dogs and cats will return to life in the shelter.
“It started off like a freight train last week: eleven phone calls from people looking to give up their dogs,” Delaware Valley Humane Society shelter manager Erin Insinga said. “Some of them were highly adoptable, some of them were trying to kill each other, some of them were dogs that were dangerous and the owners had to move out of state — it was various reasons for why they wanted to surrender.”
Then came the calls from owners that adopted dogs from the Sidney shelter during the pandemic-related shutdowns last year.
“One of them I remember like it was yesterday: she was here for four years. She was one of my toughest dogs that I had here,” Insinga said. “She was a real challenge for me, but I knew the right person was out there. I really felt like I found him. At that point in time, I realized that he needed her as much as she needed him. It just made perfect sense to put them together. For over 12 months, it worked out beautifully, and then the same issues she had a year ago are all of a sudden problems.”
“This is an individual who asked me for companionship from an animal — one of our animals. I take that very personally,” she continued. “For you to ask me to place a family companion into your home, I take that very seriously. It’s only natural that I take it personally when they come back for reasons like that.”
Insinga said she’s heard stories of dogs that chew personal belongings, that cry when their owners leave, that fight with other dogs and start to show other mannerisms that weren’t apparent when they had the company of their owners 24/7.
“That’s what I’ve been telling people from Day One: act like you’re going back to work,” Insinga said. “You knew you were going to go back to work eventually. You knew you were going to travel again. You knew you wanted to have a baby. You knew you wanted another dog. You knew what your plan was.”
“It’s because people want to travel,” she continued. “It’s because people want to visit now that pandemic restrictions are lifted. Families are visiting. There’s children around that weren’t there last year because of the pandemic.”
The shelter offers referrals and resources for behavioral and obedience training and helps connect pet owners with low-cost vaccination and spay and neuter clinics in the area, Insinga said, in an effort to exhaust every possible option before a pet is returned to the shelter.
“I don’t want people to think we’re judging if we do have to rehome. I don’t want to discourage people from utilizing our services. It’s about the misuse of our services and the distrust in our adoption procedures,” she said. “Think it through before you adopt.”
“I get that life changes. I get that sometimes life throws its curveballs,” Insinga continued. “When life changes, responsibilities don’t. Love is supposed to change and transcend with us, and that’s not what I’m seeing here. I’m seeing people giving up very quickly on their animals. For me, I look at that as a betrayal.”
Insinga said she’s always glad to help well-intentioned pet owners find a better placement for their pets when unexpected situations arise — the death of a family member, hospitalization, injuries, the need to flee a dangerous living situation — and will leverage the shelter’s more than 11,000 followers on social media to assist.
In what she describes as a “courtesy post,” Insinga will share photos and adoption information on behalf of the owners of “fixed and adoptable” pets and manage the applications and placement procedures.
“It’s a win-win. The animal doesn’t come here, and I’m doing my part to responsibly help coordinate,” she said. “Is it a little more work for us? Sure, but the payoff is better. Most times, the minute a dog enters the shelter, they start to deteriorate. It’s a stressful situation. If I can prevent one dog from coming here, I will.”
Last summer saw the beginning of a parade of seemingly endless adoptions: beaming faces of owners holding their newly adopted dogs and cats in the shelter lobby, day after day, week after week throughout the early months of the pandemic.
A handful of nay-sayers would occasionally haunt the comments below each social media post, Insinga said, seeming to taunt shelter patrons with the idea that the heartwarming adoptions would be undone as restrictions lifted and life began to return to normal
“I would get so defensive and say that’s not going to happen,” Insinga said. “I hate to think that people are that predictable, and I think that’s what really bothers me.”
“We’re not limitless. Space is not limitless. Our tolerance is not limitless. At some time, there has to come some personal accountability to stop this pattern from happening,” she continued. “I’m frustrated. I have to protect the shelter, I have to protect my employees and I have to protect the animals that we’re putting out into the world. So I do take it personally.”
The most heartbreaking aspect of post-pandemic pet returns is the toll it takes on the animal, Insinga said. “Now that dog knows what it’s missing.”
The first pandemic return is a 9-year-old lab-mastiff mix who spent nearly half her life in the shelter before going home last year, Insinga said.
“She had a really crappy life before she came here. And then she came here for four years, and then she found a really good home where I truly believed she was loved,” Insinga said. “Now she knows what she’s missing. And that bothers me. A lot of our dogs here, they’ve never had life. They’ve never had that. All they have is us. To come back to this, I think that’s just awful.”
The Sidney shelter’s adoption contract contains a clause obligating the new owner to return the animal to the shelter at any time, for any reason, Insinga said.
“If it doesn’t work out for any reason, I want the dog or cat to come back,” she said. “We’re a no-kill shelter. We want to be accountable for our animals that we’re putting out into the world, and if it doesn’t work, we want them to come back.”
Susquehanna SPCA executive director Stacie Haynes said her shelter offers a similar agreement with its adopters and works to build and maintain relationships so that owners are aware that help is available.
“We encourage returns so they don’t just turn around and put their pet on Craigslist,” she said. “We would hope that it’s not because people are afraid to bring their animals back. We never want that to be the case. We know things happen.”
While the Otsego County shelter has not seen any of its former residents come back, tails between their legs, Haynes said, the pandemic-era surge of adoptions has significantly subsided.
“Last year, we couldn’t keep animals in the shelter. It was amazing,” Haynes said. “Last year really set what we hoped would be a wonderful precedent: people realizing the things they really cared about in life and would keep adopting in record numbers, but they’re not.”
For Haynes and her staff, who deal with domestic pets as well as livestock, the pandemic seemed to bring about a surge in reports of cruelty and neglect of farm animals.
The rise in farm animal surrenders could be attributed to the shelter’s growing network of resources, Haynes said, including the Farm Friends Network, which helped rehome more than 30 horses rescued from a Roseboom farm last month; the shelter’s “Here to Help” hotline and the county’s animal cruelty task force.
“Every call we went out on, we’d find dead animals and it was too late, so we realized we had to do something proactive,” Haynes said. “Nine times out of 10, the cruelty that we see is people who can’t afford to take care of their animals or don’t have the experience.”
“We see it constantly where people mean well, but they get overwhelmed and something clicks and they realize they can’t keep going. The root cause of this is definitely a lack of education and resources,” she continued. “We don’t want to do this alone and we shouldn’t be doing this alone. We want to work with the Farm Bureau, we want to work with Cornell Cooperative Extension, we want to work with rescues because it’s going to take all of us to make a difference.”
“We are not here as a dumping ground, as a convenience for people when they don’t want to put the work in; when life changes and they don’t want to make the changes with it. That’s not what this shelter is for. We are not a hotel. It’s not rent-a pet. These are living things. It’s not like a t-shirt that you can bring back without the tags,” Insinga said. “These are animals that we trust, and if that’s not personal, then I don’t know what is.”
