COOPERSTOWN — A Sherburne man pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual activity with a victim younger than age 15.
Thomas Figger, 30, appeared Monday, Oct. 26, in Otsego County Court in Cooperstown to face charges of second-degree rape and second-degree criminal sexual act, both with a person younger than age 15, both class D felonies.
After the arraignment, Figger was ordered to travel to Madison County where he will be arraigned on two more charges for the same incidents, which are alleged to have taken place Nov. 13, 2019, in the town of Pittsfield, and also in Madison County.
Figger is out of jail on a $20,000 bond, which Otsego County Judge John Lambert allowed to stand Monday. Lambert issued an order of protection for the victim, a teen girl.
Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl said the victim's testimony is credible and the defendant cooperated with the investigation.
Defense Attorney Andrew Puritz of Oneonta requested a pre-trial plea report for his client.
Lambert gave both sides 45 days for pre-trial motions.
