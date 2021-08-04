The Chenango County Sheriff's Office reported a Sherburne man was arrested on Aug, 3 and charged with first-degree rape and third-degree rape.
According to a media release from Sheriff Ernest Cutting, detectives charged Jason L. Fowlston, 44, with multiple counts of both charges. Police said the arrest was the result of a complaint received involving an alleged forcible rape of a person younger than 17 multiple times over the course of several months.
