Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond announced his office has completed its investigation into complaints about Andes Superintendent Robert Chakar Jr., who was accused of inappropriately touching a student.
"Nothing rises to the level of criminal charges," DuMond said. He said one complainant, who doesn't live in the state anymore, has been ignoring deputies' phone calls for an interview. He said the case is closed pending any further complaints.
Andes Board of Education President Kelly Bauer said previously the board was made aware of a number of alleged violations against Chakar by the school's Dignity for All Students Act Coordinator Maureen Burton. Bauer said she couldn't give the details on who the complainants were, or the nature of the complaints.
She said Chakar was initially placed on a remote work plan and wasn't allowed in the school building, but then was placed on administrative leave following a Feb. 17 board meeting.
Since then, the district has had two interim superintendents. During a special meeting on Feb. 24, the board appointed Otsego-Northern Catskills BOCES Superintendent Catherine Huber as interim superintendent, and Alyssa Oliveri as interim board clerk, as Chakar was the district clerk. Huber was selected interim building principal during the board's March 17, meeting.
During its April 21, meeting, the board appointed Patrick Darfler-Sweeney as acting superintendent, acting building principal, purchasing agent and Title IX Officer until June 30. Heather Evangelista was also appointed as district clerk during the meeting.
Evangelista, who is also the confidential secretary for the superintendent, said she could not comment when asked about the district's investigation, and said Darfler-Sweeney was not in the office Wednesday, May 4.
