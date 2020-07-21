The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office responded last week to an all-terrain vehicle crash in the hamlet of East Branch.
A 17-year-old male from East Branch, whose name was not released, was transported to UHS Delaware Valley Hospital in Walton after losing control of the ATV he was driving in a field between Harvard Road and the East Branch Delaware River and struck a tree, according to a media release.
The youth, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, was later transferred to UHS Wilson Hospital in Johnson City with head trauma, where he remained Tuesday afternoon in critical condition, according to Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond.
The investigation remains ongoing because deputies have yet to interview the teenager, a routine part of responding to personal injury accidents, DuMond said.
The East Branch Fire Department and Hancock Volunteer Ambulance personnel also responded to the scene.
