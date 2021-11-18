Delaware County's sheriff is warning of thefts from vehicles in Stamford.
Sheriff Craig DuMond issued a media release Thursday, Nov. 18, asking for assistance in identifying the person or people responsible for a recent string of thefts fin and around the Village of Stamford in recent days.
According to the release, deputies and investigators are investigating "multiple" thefts of property from vehicles parked in the village. In each incident, the suspect or suspects entered unlocked vehicles and stole property, including cash, loose change and electronic devices.
DuMond asked that anyone who might have information about the crimes call 607-832-5629 or 607-832-5599. He also asked that anyone in the Stamford area whose business or residence is protected by video surveillance cameras, Ring doorbell cameras or similar devices, review those devices and, if any suspicious activity is discovered, please contact Investigators.
DuMond also urged residents to always lock their vehicles, even when parked in private driveways.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.