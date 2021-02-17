Delaware County's sheriff said an Oneonta taxi driver was arrested after trying to trade a cab fare for sex.
Sheriff Craig DuMond said in a Wednesday media release that deputies responded to Treadwell on Thursday evening, Feb. 11, to investigate a report of a person being solicited by a taxi driver to perform sexual acts in exchange for the cab fare from the city of Oneonta to the Treadwell area that evening.
Deputies identified the cab driver as Jeremy J. Wilcox, 40, of Oneonta. Wilcox was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 13, and charged with one count of third-degree patronizing a person for prostitution, a class A misdemeanor.
Wilcox was issued an appearance ticket and was released. He is scheduled to appear in the town of Franklin Court.
