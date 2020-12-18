Delaware County Sheriff Craig S. DuMond said Friday one of his own deputies was fired after being arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and official misconduct.
According to a media release, Anthony Shields, 25, of Colchester, was arrested on Dec. 17 by fellow deputies for reporting to work "in an alleged intoxicated condition." Shields graduated from the police academy in November and was previously employed at the sheriff’s office as a corrections officer since 2017, the release said.
"While his innocence is presumed as an accused, the former member has been terminated from employment as a Deputy Sheriff because his actions created the appearance of impropriety," the release said. "A Deputy Sheriff employed by this agency is held to the highest ethical and professional standards and this type of impropriety will not be tolerated by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office."
Shields was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Delhi Town Court on Jan. 26.
“I am extremely disappointed and exasperated by Mr. Shields conduct," DuMond said in the release. "His actions discredited himself, his peers, and the honor of the Sheriff’s Office. Let these charges and his immediate termination from service demonstrate to the public that no one is above the law and that similar matters will always be dealt with swiftly and openly to ensure the continued public trust which every member of the Sheriff’s Office cherishes.”
