Sheriff: Deputy saved overdose victim

Delaware County's sheriff said Friday that a deputy saved the life of an overdose victim.
According to a media release from Sheriff Craig DuMond, Sgt. Christopher Erwin responded Wednesday to a call to check the welfare of a person at a residence on county Route 14 in Treadwell. Erwin discovered an unconscious an unresponsive 27-year-old man, lying on the floor and "experiencing ineffective breathing."
Erwin, a certified drug recognition expert, "immediately noted victim’s symptoms were consistent with an apparent opiate overdose and immediately administered Narcan to the victim," the release said. The victim regained consciousness and responded after a second dose of Narcan. The victim later refused to be transported by EMS to a medical facility for further evaluation and treatment, the release said.
DuMond said New York’s 911 Good Samaritan law provides protections from charges and prosecution for drug and alcohol possession for victims and those who seek help for overdose victims. "If you suspect that a loved one is experiencing a drug or alcohol overdose, do not hesitate to call 911 for help as early intervention is a critical factor in their recovery," he said in the release.
