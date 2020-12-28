Delaware County's sheriff said Monday a South Kortright man was arrested after driving to the building that houses the sheriff's office while impaired by drugs.
Sheriff Craig S. DuMond said Joseph A. B. Garone, 44, is facing a driving while ability impaired by drugs charge for a second time in two weeks after driving to the Delaware County Public Safety Building on Dec. 16 while impaired by drugs.
According to a media release, deputies were dispatched to the building at about 4:20 a.m. to investigate a vehicle driving through the parking lot "in a suspicious manner." Before deputies arrived, the vehicle drove over a concrete parking block and became lodged in front of the main entrance door of the building, the release said. The driver was confronted and identified by correction officers and was detained until deputies arrived.
After an investigation by deputies and the Delhi Police Department’s drug recognition expert, it was determined that Garone was operating the vehicle while his ability was impaired by drugs, the release said.
Garone had previously been charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs on Dec. 4 after a two-car accident on Spring Valley Road in Delhi.
Garone was issued a traffic summons directing him to appear in the town of Delhi Court to answer the new charge.
