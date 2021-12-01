A vehicle crash led to weapons charges against a Delaware County man.

According to a Dec. 1 media release from Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond, Tyler Wood, 19, of Sidney Center, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

According to the release, deputies were dispatched on Sunday, Nov. 28, to a report of a one-car crash in Tompkins. While investigating the accident, deputies saw two rifles in the vehicle. Further investigation determined that Wood is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a previous unrelated felony conviction.

Wood was issued an appearance ticket. He is scheduled to appear in the Tompkins Town Court.

