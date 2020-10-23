A Fleischmanns man is dead and his brother charged with murder, police said Friday morning.
Delaware County Sheriff Craig S. DuMond said in a media release that the murder occurred during a domestic dispute in the village of Fleischmanns Thursday night
Deputies, State Police and the Margaretville Hospital ambulance called about 10:50 p.m. to a reported stabbing at a residence on Main Street, the release said. The stabbing victim, Eric Hall, 27, was transported to Margaretville Memorial Hospital and died from the injury.
Deputies identified the suspect as Dakota Hall, 19. Hall was taken into custody and charged second-degree murder. He was arraigned and was ordered to be held without bail in the Delaware County Correctional Facility.
DuMond told The Daily Star that the two are brothers.
According to the release, an "active, on-going investigation" is being conducted by members of the sheriff's office and the State Police Forensic Identification Unit.
DuMond said further details will be released as the case develops.
