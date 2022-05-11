Delaware County authorities said Wednesday a home health care nurse stole more than $17,000 from a patient under her care.
According to a media release from county Sheriff Craig DuMond, Gweyn Brockway, 46, of Davenport, was charged with 21 counts of second-degree forgery and one county of third-degree grand larceny, all class D felonies. resident has been arrested for Forgery and Grand Larceny in the Town of Sidney.
According to the release, the arrest followed a three-month investigation that began Jan. 24, when deputies received a complaint that alleged a home health care nurse was stealing, forging and depositing checks owned by a patient and her family.
Brockway was issued appearance tickets directing her to appear in the town of Sidney Court to answer the charges.
