Sheriff honors four who helped with arrest

Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond honored four Sidney residents Monday as "superstars" after they assisted a deputy who was having trouble subduing a man in September.
At a ceremony held in the Delaware County Public Safety Building in Delhi, DuMond said Deputy Collin Roche was dispatched on Sept. 3 to an incident near the intersection of county Route 35 and Anderson Avenue in Sidney Center. It was initially believed that the bleeding victim fell on a knife, but he later admitted that the laceration was self-inflicted.
When Roche arrived at the scene, DuMond said, Sidney EMTs Channing Gielskie and Hayden Hagenbuch and Sidney Fire Chief David Gill and Assistant Chief Cody Lambrecht were already there. After identifying the wound as self-harm, Roche attempted to place the man in custody on the grounds of a mental health crisis.
The man, who was still conscious and previously cooperative, became aggressive toward Roche, wrapping his arm around the deputy’s neck and “tackling” him to the ground. The four other first responders on the scene reacted “instinctively,” DuMond said, jumping in to assist with the restraint of the man.
It was later found that in addition to the knife, the individual had a handgun, ammunition and fireworks in his vehicle. He was arrested and taken to the Tri-Town Regional Hospital in Sidney, where he was treated for his injuries and released.
Roche also suffered injuries including bruises and scrapes to both arms. He was also treated at and released from the hospital in Sidney.
DuMond said he has attended several monthly meetings hosted by various fire and police departments in the area. “Something I have emphasized at these meetings, time and time again, is that we all play on the same team," he said. "It doesn’t matter what color uniform we wear or the differences in shoulder patches, we all play on the same team to serve the public. The actions of these men were heroic. If it weren’t for them, the situation may have turned grave. We are so grateful to them for their bravery."
DuMond presented each of the four with a “Super-Star Award,” an idea that was originally conceived about a year ago and has been awarded to several community members and first responders.
Roche and the award recipients all said that it was the first time they encountered such an experience, where they believed the life of one of their colleagues was threatened. “It meant a lot to have their support. Despite being from different departments, we came together to help one another,” Roche said of the incident.
Hagenbuch said, “It all happened so quickly. Your adrenalin almost tells you what to do.”
Gielskie agreed that the situation was different from other difficult situations he had previously endured. While he admitted that he never felt that his own life was in danger, he said, “It was still important that we worked together for the same goal of providing care and protecting one another.”
Lambrecht said, “everything happened so quickly, there was no time to think about it.” He went on to add that he fears that if there hadn’t been back-up on the scene, “the incident could have escalated further” and Roche might have been harmed.
Gill said, “We knew we had to react."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.