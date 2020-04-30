Delaware County sheriff's deputies said an inmate in their jail was arrested Wednesday for violating an order of protection.
Deputies said they received a complaint on April 13 from an Otsego County domestic violence victim who reported receiving a phone call from the Delaware County Correctional Facility where the victim’s alleged abuser was being housed for the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said an investigation determined that Dennis P. Lafferty Jr., 38, Unadilla, violated the terms of an order of protection issued by the Hartwick Town Court in November 2019, by initiating calls to the protected party following his incarceration.
Deputies charged Lafferty with four counts of second-degree criminal contempt. Lafferty, who remains incarcerated, was issued an appearance ticket directing him to appear in the town of Delhi Court to answer the charges.
