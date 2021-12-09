Sheriff: Inmate gets brief taste of freedom

Otsego County's sheriff said an inmate escaped briefly, while being transported to a court appearance.
According to a media release from Sheriff Richard Devlin, John B. Clark, 27, listed as "undomiciled," was arrested Dec. 9 after an investigation into an escape in New Lisbon.
According to the report, corrections officers were transporting Clark to a scheduled court appearance when Clark fled. After a foot pursuit, an officer attempted to take Clark back into custody, but Clark struggled, resisting arrest and causing the officer to sustain a hand fracture.
Clark was taken back in to custody shortly thereafter and was returned to the Otsego County Correctional Facility. He was charged with assault on a police officer, a class D felony; second-degree escape, a class E felony; third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor; third-degree escape, a class A misdemeanor; obstruction of governmental administration, a class A misdemeanor; resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation.
The corrections officer was evaluated at Bassett Hospital and has yet to return to work, the release said..
