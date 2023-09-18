An inmate at the Otsego County Correctional Facility was charged with a felony after throwing "toilet bowl contents" at corrections officers, according to a media release from the county sheriff's department.
Bobbi Jo Worden, 42, of Oneonta, was charged Sept. 18 with aggravated harassment of an employee by an inmate, a class E felony.
Deputies said the arrest came after an investigation into harassment that occurred in the correctional facility. "Investigation revealed that on two separate occasions, the defendant did intentionally throw toilet bowl contents on to corrections officers who were supervising her," the release said. The officers were treated at Bassett Hospital and released.
Worden was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Middlefield Town Court.
Sheriff Richard Devlin said the incident should "remind the public of the dangers that employees of the Otsego County Correctional Facility face on a daily basis."
